Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal's Girls Will Be Girls nominated for New York's Gotham Awards

Updated on: 05 November,2024 06:53 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Mohar Basu | mohar.basu@mid-day.com

After Sundance 2024 win at Utah, Richa-Ali backed film nominated for New York City’s Gotham Awards

A still from Girls Will Be Girls

Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal's Girls Will Be Girls nominated for New York's Gotham Awards
Filmmaker Shuchi Talati has been winning accolades across film festivals. Soon after her movie Girls Will Be Girls won a title in the World Cinema Dramatic category at Sundance 2024, it earned a nomination for the Gotham Awards, an American presentation that aims to celebrate independent films in New York City. 


“I am incredibly honoured to be recognised,” says the director, adding, “This nomination is not just a personal milestone; it reflects the collective efforts, creativity, and passion of everyone involved. Our film seeks to illuminate the complexities of female experiences in a fresh and engaging way, and I hope it resonates deeply with audiences. This recognition inspires us to continue pushing boundaries in storytelling.”


Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal’s production is set in India, and sheds light on the tale of a 16-year-old whose sexual awakening is cut short by her protective mother, who attempts to live her life through her daughter’s experiences. “As producers, we have always aimed to tell authentic stories that challenge societal norms. It’s thrilling to see our work gaining recognition,” says Chadha.

The drama will compete with offerings like the romantic comedy Anora and American actor Zendaya’s Challengers, a sports-based movie that also involves a love triangle. 

ali fazal richa chadha bollywood news Entertainment News Entertainment News Update

