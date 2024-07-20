Breaking News
IMD predicts heavy rains in Mumbai in next 24 hours
Sharad Pawar-led NCP releases book on 'black deeds' of Mahayuti govt
Man held for withdrawing Rs 2 lakh from BJP MLA's mother's account
One dead another injured as city continues to witness rains
Puja Khedkar's father gets protection from arrest in criminal intimidation case
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > Entertainment News > Hollywood News > Article > My Spy The Eternal City movie review A rather forgettable sequel

My Spy: The Eternal City movie review | 'A rather forgettable sequel'

Updated on: 20 July,2024 08:37 PM IST  |  Los Angeles
Johnson Thomas | mailbag@mid-day.com

Top

Now four years later we get the sequel which takes the story into a darker dimension

My Spy: The Eternal City movie review | 'A rather forgettable sequel'

My Spy: The Eternal City movie review

Listen to this article
My Spy: The Eternal City movie review | 'A rather forgettable sequel'
x
00:00

Film: My Spy: The Eternal City 
Cast: Dave Bautista, Chloe Coleman, Kristen Schaal, Ken Jeong, Anna Faris, Billy Barratt, Taeho K, Flula Borg
Director: Peter Segal
Rating: 2/5
Runtime: 112 min


2020’s “My Spy” was a welcome diversion during the pandemic. The film was amusing enough with its subversive family-friendly, action-comedy fare. Dave Bautista and Chloe Coleman played off well against each other and Kristen Schaal was effective as the weird sidekick. Now four years later we get the sequel which takes the story into a darker dimension.


JJ (Dave Batuista) , once a field operative for the CIA, has resigned himself to sitting behind a desk as an analyst. His protege, 14 year old freshman Sophie (Chloe Coleman) gets a chance to sing in the school choir at the Vatican and he agrees to escort her there. A survivor of five tours of duty as an Army Ranger, he figures being a chaperone for a choir tour would be child’s play. But it's not…


The exposition tries to explain how Sophie’s Mom, who is a nurse, had to travel to Rwanda for work, therefore JJ was left with the task of taking Sophie to Italy. Sophie, once welcomed spending time with her guardian but now feels too embarrassed by the constant monitoring. JJ soon learns how difficult it is to control a group of teens. So ‘Daddy’ issues are part of the equation here. JJ overcompensates by using his CIA tech to keep an eye on the kids as they begin their tour. And the CIA trained killer who is now happily making scones, is drawn back into global intrigue when a flash drive containing the whereabouts of 100 nuclear warheads is stolen by Crane (Flula Borg), a top assassin who has also kidnapped Colin (Taeho K), Sophie’s classmate, the son of Director Kim (Ken Jeong).

The humor in the situations doesn't come through well enough to score laughs. The writing is pedestrian, the tone is inconsistent and the performances fail to score. 

Bautista and Coleman’s back-and-forth with each other had potential but there’s too little of it to score laughs. . Director Pete Segal, and co-writers Erich and Jon Hoeber, fail to develop the story to generate entertainment. There’s a lot of violence and adult humor here to make it inappropriate for universal viewing. Italian locations, car chases, fight break outs, a G7 gathering in peril - fail to add fuel to the fire.  In fact the churn from violence to sentimentality leaves little room for fun.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

hollywood news Hollywood Hollywood News Updates Hollywood Buzz Entertainment News

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK