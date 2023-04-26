Breaking News
Mystery illness forces Sam Smith to cancel gig

Updated on: 26 April,2023 07:41 AM IST
The concert in Birmingham has been rescheduled to May

Mystery illness forces Sam Smith to cancel gig

Sam Smith

Singer Sam Smith, 30, has apologised to his fans after being forced to cancel another concert due to a mystery illness. The Unholy singer revealed that he would not be able to perform at the Resorts World Arena in Birmingham on Tuesday as he and his team are unwell. Taking to his Instagram Stories, the singer apologised to his fans and revealed that tickets are still valid for the new concert date.


“Sailors, I am so sorry to let you know that my team and I are still not well, so unfortunately we need to reschedule our Birmingham show to the 27th of May 2023. It’s so important to me that we give you the best version of Gloria. I don’t want you to experience it at anything less,” Smith wrote, adding that he was thankful that his fans understood his dilemma. Smith’s gig cancellation came after the group pulled out of performing in Glasgow over the weekend.


