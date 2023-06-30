Breaking News
Rs 247-crore bridge in tatters: NHAI turns up the heat on contractor
Mumbai: Protest may show the true state of Shiv Sena (UBT)
Mira Road goat row: Now, FIR on Muslim man
Mumbai: Metro body does its bit to ease city’s monsoon suffering
Mumbai: Two drown in well at Nalasopara
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > Entertainment News > Hollywood News > Article > Naomi Campbell 53 welcomes second child says its never too late to be a mother

Naomi Campbell, 53, welcomes second child, says 'it's never too late to be a mother'

Updated on: 30 June,2023 09:26 AM IST  |  Los Angeles
ANI |

Top

Naomi shared the news of her second baby's arrival via Instagram with an adorable picture of the newborn

Naomi Campbell, 53, welcomes second child, says 'it's never too late to be a mother'

Naomi Campbell. Pic/AFP

Listen to this article
Naomi Campbell, 53, welcomes second child, says 'it's never too late to be a mother'
x
00:00

Supermodel Naomi Campbell has secretly welcomed her second child, a baby boy.


Taking to Instagram, Naomi, 53, shared the good news with her fans and followers. She dropped a photograph of herself holding the newborn in her arms.


"My little darling, know that you are cherished beyond measure and surrounded by love from the moment you graced us with your presence. A True Gift from God, blessed ! Welcome Babyboy. #mumoftwo It's never too late to become a mother," she captioned the post.


 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Dr Naomi Campbell (@naomi)

Naomi was immediately inundated with congratulatory messages.

"Naomi having a baby at 53 is proof that it's never too late to have kids," a social media user commented.

"Congratulations...Such a beautiful blessing," a netizen wrote.

Naomi announced the birth of her first child in May 2021, as per Fox News.

"A beautiful little blessing has chosen me to be her mother, so honoured to have this gentle soul in my life there are no words to describe the lifelong bond that I now share with you my angel," she wrote on social media at the time, along with a photo of her baby's feet in her palm. "There is no greater love."

Naomi hasn't revealed her newborn's name and has also kept her toddler's name private.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

naomi campbell hollywood news Hollywood News Updates Entertainment News Entertainment News Update

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK