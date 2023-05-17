Sara Ali Khan posed with famous supermodel Naomi Campbell at the Cannes 2023 after-party

Sara Ali Khan walked the red carpet on the opening day of the 76th Cannes Film Festival for the very first time and the Internet can't stop raving about her regal Indian look. The actress is in Cannes as a guest of the Red Sea Film Festival and Vanity Fair, where she will be attending a gala celebration of global female artistes.

While she made headlines for her traditional looks at Cannes 2023, her latest picture with Naomi Campbell, from the after-party of the opening ceremony, is doing the rounds. The actress looks absolutely stunning in black and gold couture that she has opted for as she poses alongside the famous supermodel.

The actress kicked off her Cannes debut on a desi note. She graced the international red carpet for the first time, exuding elegance. Representing Indian culture on the international platform, the actress went the desi way with her stunning off white lehenga at the opening ceremony of Cannes 2023.

The actress walked the red carpet at the opening ceremony of the 2023 Cannes Film Festival in the beautiful studded lehenga designed by Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla. Sara was every bit an Indian beauty at the event as she wore the dupatta on her head and let its long train trail behind her.

She also shared photos of herself posing by the sea. Take a look:

The internet is obsessed with Sara Ali Khan making heads turn on the Cannes and at the party the actress attended. The actress joined A-listers like Michael Douglas, Catherine Zeta-Jones, Helen Mirren, Brie Larson, Uma Thurman, and Elle Fanning on the red carpet before the premiere of the Johnny Depp-starrer Jeanne du Barry which opened the 2023 edition of Cannes on Tuesday.

On the work front, Sara Ali Khan is occupied with the promotions of her upcoming romantic comedy Zara Hatke Zara Bach Ke in collaboration with Vicky Kaushal. Apart from that, she is involved in the films Ae Watan Mere Watan, an untitled project directed by Jagan Shakti, and Homi Adjania's Murder Mubarak.