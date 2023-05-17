'If only I could show you the dress,' Mrunal Thakur teases fans about her Cannes outfit

The 'Sita Ramam' took to Instagram Story and posted a picture of some beautiful creations of renowned fashion designer Falguni Shane Peacock. She can be seen resting her head on someone's shoulder and holding Falguni's arms

Actor Mrunal Thakur, who is all set to attend the Cannes Film Festival 2023 for the first time, has shared a glimpse of her preparations.

The 'Sita Ramam' took to Instagram Story and posted a picture of some beautiful creations by renowned fashion designer Falguni Shane Peacock. She can be seen resting her head on someone's shoulder and holding Falguni's arms.

The photo has left fans curious about Mrunal's look for her debut at Cannes Film Festival.

She wrote, "Truly mesmerized @falgunishanepeacockindia. If only I could show you the dress...But I cannes't just yet."

Excited about her Cannes debut, Mrunal said, "I am thrilled to be attending the Cannes Film Festival for the first time. It is an honour to represent Grey Goose on such a prestigious platform. I am looking forward to interacting with global filmmakers, exploring new opportunities, and showcasing the talent that Indian cinema has to offer."

Talking about other Bollywood actress outfits at the Cannes Film Festival 2023, Sara Ali Khan represented India with pride. She embraced a complete desi avatar for her first-ever red carpet appearance, impressing both her fellow countrymen and citizens worldwide. Wearing Abu Jani's embellished ivory-cream lehenga, the Kedarnath actress looked radiant at Cannes 2023. She elegantly tucked her veil into her hair and showcased her million-dollar smile as she graced the red carpet. Sara Ali Khan complemented her Indian attire with minimal makeup and traditional jewellery, completing her stunning Indian look.

Esha Gupta, who has worked in various Bollywood films, also made a notable entrance at the Cannes Film Festival 2023, gracing the red carpet in a stunning white Nicholas Jebran gown. Her elegant ensemble featured a beautiful floral design on the front and a high slit, captivating everyone with her sophisticated appearance. To complete her ensemble, Esha accessorised with a white ring and a pair of earrings from the Fred Parish Jewellery line. Her hair was styled in an elegant bun with a few loose strands, adding a touch of grace to her overall look.

Apart from Mrunal Thakur, Sara Ali Khan, and Esha Gupta, 'Samrat Pritiviraj' actress and Miss World 2017 pageant winner Manushi Chillar has made her Cannes debut this year.

The 72nd edition of the Cannes Film Festival will take place from May 16 to May 27, 2023.

