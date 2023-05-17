Aishwarya Rai Bachchan with Aaradhya, Mrunal Thakur leave for Cannes 2023

Sara Ali Khan, Esha Gupta, Manushi Chhillar and Urvashi Rautela made their presence felt on day 1 of Cannes 2023

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan with Aaradhya, Mrunal Thakur/ All Pics: Yogen Shah

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan with daughter Aaradhya were spotted at the airport leaving for Cannes 2023 on Wednesday. Mrunal Thakur who is set to make her big debut was also spotted heading out to France. Aishwarya wore a printed black outfit with a jacket that had a white floral design, paired with sneakers. She also carried a black bag. Aaradhya was seen in a pink top, denim jacket, blue trousers and sneakers. Pictures of fans trying to get a selfie with Aishwarya started doing the rounds on social media and some netizens were concerned about her safety. Aishwarya recently featured in Mani Ratnam's 'Ponniyin Selvan: II' that also starred Jayam Ravi, Vikram, Karthi, Trisha Krishnan and Aishwarya Lekshmi.

Meanwhile, Mrunal opted for a black sleeveless top with trousers with a bag in the same colour and heels, as she flew out of the city. Earlier, the actress had shared a a picture of outfits by fashion designers Falguni and Shane Peacock. She was seen resting her head on a person's shoulder and holding Falguni's arms as they looked in front of them. She wrote, "Truly mesmerized @falgunishanepeacockindia. If only I could show you the dress...But I cannes't just yet."

Also Read: Cannes 2023: Urvashi Rautela adds a splash of colour with a pink tulle dress

Bollywood actresses like Sara Ali Khan, Esha Gupta, Manushi Chhillar and Urvashi Rautela graced the much-coveted red carpet at this year's festival on day 1. Urvashi took to Instagram and posted a picture of herself from Cannes with the caption, "76th Annual Cannes Film Festival Red Carpet Opening (sparkles and clapboard emoji) Merci." Sara who donned a nude lehenga captioned her post, "You Cannes do it."

