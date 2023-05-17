On May 16, the 76th Cannes Film Festival began at the Palais des Festivals et des Congrès in Cannes. Urvashi Rautela made an appearance on the red carpet for the second time in a gown adorned with pink flowers and ruffles and a noticeable necklace. Check here!

Urvashi Rautela at Cannes Film Festival 2023

Listen to this article Cannes 2023: Urvashi Rautela adds a splash of colour with a pink tulle dress x 00:00

The 76th edition of the Cannes Film Festival is happening at Cannes from May 16, 2023 to May 27, 2023 with luminaries from the worldwide entertainment industry in attendance, as per tradition. Bollywood actresses like Sara Ali Khan, Esha Gupta, and Urvashi Rautela also graced the much-coveted red carpet at this year's festival.

On Day 1 of the Cannes Film Festival 2023, Urvashi Rautela arrived alongside other Indian celebrities and made a reappearance on the red carpet, which marks her second time doing so. Johnny Depp’s film, Jeanne du Barry, had its premiere and initiated the start of the festival on May 16.

Taking to Instagram, the actress posted a picture of herself from Cannes with the caption, "76th Annual Cannes Film Festival Red Carpet Opening (sparkles and clapboard emoji) Merci"

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Urvashi Rautela (@urvashirautela)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Urvashi Rautela (@urvashirautela)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Urvashi Rautela (@urvashirautela)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Urvashi Rautela (@urvashirautela)

During the event, Urvashi wore a voluminous tulle dress in a shade of pink that had cascading floral ruffles arranged in tiers. To enhance her appearance, she adorned a striking necklace that showcased two intertwined alligators. Her hairstyle consisted of a sleek bun resting on the top of her head, and she wore hoops matching the design of her neckpiece.

Ex-Indian Miss Diva is set to unveil the Parveen Babi biography during the 76th Cannes Film Festival. Urvashi has been given the chance to showcase her character during a photocall launch event. This event will shed some light on what viewers can expect from the upcoming and highly anticipated film.

On Monday night, the actress was sighted at Mumbai airport, where she was preparing to board her flight. She was garbed in a crimson latex dress that was above the knee, complemented with boots that matched the colour of her attire and a bag. In addition, she had a check shirt wrapped around her waist.

Last year, Urvashi Rautela graced Cannes with her presence and wore a frilly white dress for her debut on the red carpet. At this year's festival, she attended the screening of Forever Young, wearing a black gown. This marks her second appearance on the Cannes red carpet.

May 16, 2023, marks the commencement of the 76th Cannes Film Festival, a prominent event that recognises exceptional films from around the globe. Numerous Indian celebrities, including Sara Ali Khan, Esha Gupta, Mrunal Thakur, Manushi Chillar, and more, are making their first appearances at the festival this year.

Also Read: Cannes 2023: Esha Gupta walks the red carpet at opening ceremony in a stunning white gown