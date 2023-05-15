Cannes 2023: Esha Gupta and Urvashi Rautela to debut at the coveted red carpet

Actors Esha Gupta and Urvashi Rautela will be debuting at the red carpet of the Cannes Film Festival 2023 alongside Oscar-fame Guneet Monga, 2017 Miss World Manushi Chillar, and Manipuri actor Kangabam Tomba

Pic courtesy/ Instagram

Actor Esha Gupta continues to shine globally with her glamour and makes style statements with her fashion choices across the world representing India! Adding another feather in her cap, Esha shall now make her debut at the Cannes Film Festival this year! The 76th Festival de Cannes will begin on Tuesday, May 16, and end on May 27. Every year, various Indian celebrities attend the prestigious film festival on the French Riviera and walk the red carpet in enchanting ensembles.

This year, Esha Gupta shall walk the red carpet in a specially curated designation led by Union Minister of state Dr. L Murugan. Esha, Miss India International 2007, who has also represented India at Miss International pageant has been selected to represent India and its culture at the Indian pavilion along with the Oscar-fame Guneet Monga, 2017 Miss World Manushi Chillar, and Manipuri actor Kangabam Tomba.

Alongside Esha Gupta, Actor Urvashi Rautela is all set to make heads turn once again as she heads to the prestigious Cannes Film Festival.

Adding to the excitement of her Cannes appearance, Urvashi Rautela will also be participating in a photocall launch for her upcoming film, a biopic on the iconic Bollywood actress Parveen Babi. Parveen Babi, known for her mesmerizing beauty and enigmatic aura, was a trailblazer in the industry, leaving an indelible mark on Indian cinema.

Urvashi Rautela's portrayal of Parveen Babi in the biopic has generated immense anticipation among fans and the film fraternity. Playing the lead role in a biopic is a significant opportunity for Urvashi to showcase her acting prowess and bring the story of Parveen Babi to life on the silver screen.

The photocall launch at Cannes provides the perfect platform for Urvashi Rautela to present her character and give audiences a glimpse of what to expect from the highly anticipated biopic.

Sharing her excitement of playing such an iconic role and on representing Cannes, she went on to say, "Yes, you’ve heard right. I’ve officially signed and will be leading the Parveen Babi biopic as an actress. I’m truly grateful to Cannes Film Festival, as it's one of the most prestigious film festivals in the world and a significant career milestone."