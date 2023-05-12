Anushka Sharma, Aditi Rao Hydari, Manushi Chhillar and Dolly Singh are the Indian faces that are going to make their red carpet debut at the 2023 Cannes Film Festival.

Anushka Sharma and Manushi Chhillar are among Indian faces we will see at Cannes this year

Listen to this article Cannes 2023: Anushka Sharma to Manushi Chhillar, Indian faces making their debut this year x 00:00

The Cannes Film Festival returns to the French Riviera from May 16 to 27, bringing a huge number of stars and celebrated filmmakers under one roof. Many Indian faces are going to be making their presence felt at the festival this year. Anushka Sharma and Aditi Rao Hydari will be making their highly anticipated debut at Cannes this year. So will Indian content creator Dolly Singh, and former Miss World and actress Manushi Chhillar. Here are all the details you need to know about their appearance.

Anushka Sharma and Aditi Rao Hydari

Anushka Sharma and Aditi Rao Hydari will be making their debut at Cannes representing the Indian Film Industry and L'Oreal Paris. The actresses are not only known for their versatility and talent in showbiz, but also for their advocacy on inclusivity and representation. They will further spread the message and encourage millions of people to value and accept their individuality. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, L'Oreal Paris global spokesperson, has been gracing Cannes Film Festival for over 20 years. She was the first Indian female actor to be a Cannes jury member and has since become synonymous with this prestigious festival.

Also read: Anushka Sharma is all set to make her Cannes debut, will honour women in cinema with Hollywood star Kate Winslet

Manushi Chhillar

Former Miss World and actress Manushi Chhillar is all set to make her debut on the red carpet of the prestigious festival. Manushi won the Miss World 2017 pageant. She represented her state of Haryana at the Femina Miss India 2017 pageant, which she won, and went on to become the sixth representative from India to be crowned Miss World. Manushi made her Bollywood debut with Yash Raj Films' Samrat Prithviraj.

Dolly Singh

Social media influencer and content creator Dolly Singh is set to make Cannes Film Festival debut. She says she has finally ticked an important milestone off her bucket list. She will be headed to the French Riviera later this month where she will be walking the red carpet and attending the official movie screenings at the iconic Grand Lumiere Theatre. Her four-day itinerary will also include her cultural explorations where she will sample exquisite culinary experiences at Chez Albane, La Mome Plage, Silencio Club, Fred l'ecailler and Majestic Le Paradisio.

Dolly states, "The Cannes Film Festival has been an important platform for Indian artists to showcase their talent on the international stage. Over the years Indian talent has not only brought Indian cinema to the world stage but has also helped to break down cultural barriers and promote cross-cultural exchange."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dolly Singh (@dollysingh)

Bollywood stars including Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Vidya Balan, Sharmila Tagore, and Deepika Padukone, among others, have served on the jury for the French festival. Other well-known people have walked the red carpet, including Priyanka Chopra, Sonam Kapoor, Mallika Sherawat, Pooja Hegde, Hina Khan, Tamannaah Bhatia, and Aditi Rao Hydari.

(With inputs from IANS)