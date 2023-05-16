Cannes 2023: Esha Gupta walks the red carpet at opening ceremony in a stunning pink gown

Esha Gupta made her red carpet debut at the Cannes film festival this year. She attended the opening ceremony in a soft pink gown

Esha Gupta is one of the Indian faces making her presence felt at the Cannes Film Festival this year. The actress made a stylish entry at the opening ceremony on the French Riviera in a soft pink gown with a thigh-high slit, designed by Nicholas Jebran. The gown had a lovely floral design on the front that added to Esha's graceful look.

Her hair was tied up in a bun with a few loose strands left hanging on either side of her face. She kept her makeup classy and minimal, making the gown the highlight of her appearance.

Esha, who is attending the film festival as part of the Indian government delegation, attended the opening ceremony and the premiere of the opening film - Jeanne Du Barry, which is Johnny Depp's comeback movie.

Esha, who had arrived earlier in the day in Cannes, kept things light and elegant in a striped outfit. She wore no makeup and kept her wavy hair open. She posted photos from her first day at Cannes on Instagram. Take a look:

Earlier, the actress had posted a video and said, "I am delighted to be here at Cannes Film Festival 2023 as a part of Indian government delegation. I just want to take this moment to express my gratitude towards the Indian government and FICCI for providing me this opportunity on a global stage. India is now on a global stage in the world of cinema and it is an honour to be representing my country to showcase the world its unique voice and perspective in the world of cinema. Walking the red carpet at Cannes is nothing but a dream come true."

Other Indian faces who will be seen at the film festival this year include Sara Ali Khan, Anushka Sharma, Mrunal Thakur and Manushi Chillar. Content creators Niharika NM and Dolly Singh, reality TV show star Sakshi Pradhan will also be in attendance, as will Cannes veteran Aishwarya Rai Bachchan.