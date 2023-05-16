Shruti Haasan to be guest of honour at gender parity conference in Cannes

Breaking News
Updated on: 16 May,2023 02:56 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Shruti has been very vocal about her opinions on women's rights and gender equality. The actress has been a strong supporter of initiatives aimed at promoting gender parity

(Pic courtesy: Shruti Haasan)

Actress Shruti Haasan will attend the prestigious Cannes Film Festival as the guest of honour for their round table conference on gender parity.


The conference, titled 'Activating Change', hosted by 'Breaking through the lens' aims to discuss the challenges and opportunities for women in the entertainment industry, and explore ways to create a more equitable and inclusive environment.



Their objective is to provide realistic solutions for underserved filmmakers with a multicultural, intersectional, and results-driven approach.


Shruti has been very vocal about her opinions on women's rights and gender equality. The actress has been a strong supporter of initiatives aimed at promoting gender parity.

On the work front, Shruti awaits the release of her international project 'The Eye', where she plays a widow visiting a Greek island to spread her deceased husband's ashes.

She also has the action-packed film 'Salaar'. The actress stars opposite Prabhas and is directed by the blockbuster KGF filmmaker Prashanth Neel.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

