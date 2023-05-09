Om Raut directored Adipurush will hit the theatres on June 16. The makers launched the trailer in a grand event in Mumbai on Tuesday.

The Adipurush trailer was screened in 3D at the launch event in Mumbai

Listen to this article Adipurush Trailer out! Prabhas, Kriti Sanon, Saif Ali Khan's film will give you goosebumps x 00:00

Prabhas, Kriti Sanon, Saif Ali Khan, and Sunny Singh-starrer 'Adipurush' trailer is finally out. The epic saga, starring Prabhas, Saif Ali Khan, Kriti Sanon, Sunny Singh, Devdatta Nage, directed by Om Raut and produced by Bhushan Kumar, promises to take viewers on a journey of a lifetime.

To match the grandeur and magnificence of the film, the celebration of this momentous occasion spanned two consecutive days. The trailer was first screened exclusively for fans of Prabhas in Hyderabad, followed by a grand launch event in Mumbai that attended the star cast, director, and producer. The trailer was simultaneously released in 70 countries worldwide, turning it into a truly global celebration.

Inspired by the Ramayana, this magnum opus promises to transport viewers to a mythical and mesmerizing world with its visual effects. The trailer was screened in 3D at the launch event in Mumbai.

The trailer comes seven months after the release of the teaser. With the teaser receiving mixed reviews especially for its VFX, the makers reportedly went back and reworked certain elements of the film to make it better. With the film set to hit the theatres on June 16, the makers have finally shared the trailer of the film.

Starring Prabhas as Ram, Kriti Sanon as Sita, Saif Ali Khan as Raavan, and Sunny Singh as Laxman, the film is inspired the Ramayana.

The trailer will be broadcast in 70 countries worldwide, including the United States, Canada, Egypt, the Middle East, the United Kingdom, Europe, Russia, Africa, Australia, and various other countries in Asia and South Asia, such as Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Hong Kong, the Philippines, Myanmar, Sri Lanka, and Japan.

'Adipurush' has become one of the most talked-about films of the year, with tickets for the premiere at the Tribeca Film Festival selling out quickly.

Om Raut, the director of Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, which was a milestone hit for Ajay Devgn, directs Adipurush. Saif Ali Khan plays the antagonist, while the movie is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, and Om Raut under the banners of T Series and Retrophiles.

Sunny Singh, Vishal Seth, Devdatta Nage, and Sonal Chauhan play important roles in the film, with Ajay-Atul composing the music.

Check out the Official Trailer here.

Also Read: Kriti Sanon, Prabhas are all smiles as they arrive in Mumbai for 'Adipurush' trailer launch