Kriti Sanon, Prabhas are all smiles as they arrive in Mumbai for 'Adipurush' trailer launch

'Adipurush' is all set to hit the big screens on June 16 in multiple languages

Om Raut, Prabhas, Kriti Sanon, and Bhushan Kumar

'Adipurush' trailer will be unveiled today. The makers had a special screening of the trailer in Hyderabad in the presence of the cast. Fans were also invited for the special screening. Reportedly, those who watched the trailer have only good things to say about it. After the film getting trolled for its VFX in the teaser, all eyes are on the trailer of the film.

On Monday night, Kriti Sanon, Prabhas, Om Raut, and Bhsuhan Kumar were spotted at Kalina aiprort in Mumbai. They arrived in the city for the launch of their film Adipurush's trailer. All four of them smiled and waved at the paparazzi on their arrival. They also posed together for the paparazzi. Kriti was seen in a simple white traditional wear, while Prabhas kept it simple in a black t-shirt and track pants. Bhushan Kumar, the producer of the film, was seen in a blue shirt while director Om Raut.

The theatrical trailer of the film will be launched on May 9, 2023, which was announced with the release of an impressive poster featuring Prabhas. The trailer will be broadcast in 70 countries worldwide, including the United States, Canada, Egypt, the Middle East, the United Kingdom, Europe, Russia, Africa, Australia, and various other countries in Asia and South Asia, such as Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Hong Kong, the Philippines, Myanmar, Sri Lanka, and Japan.

'Adipurush' has become one of the most talked-about films of the year, with tickets for the premiere at the Tribeca Film Festival selling out quickly.

Om Raut, the director of Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, which was a milestone hit for Ajay Devgn, directs Adipurush. Saif Ali Khan plays the antagonist, while the movie is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, and Om Raut under the banners of T Series and Retrophiles.

Sunny Singh, Vishal Seth, Devdatta Nage, and Sonal Chauhan play important roles in the film, with Ajay-Atul composing the music.

The movie was earlier scheduled to release in January this year. However, after getting trolled over poor-quality VFX and CGI, the release date was pushed back further.