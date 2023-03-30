Breaking News
'Adipurush' director Om Raut visits Mumbai's Ram mandir on Ram Navami

Updated on: 30 March,2023 08:55 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

After unveiling the beautiful Adipurush poster earlier in the day, director Om Raut offered special prayers at Mumbai's Ram Mandir

'Adipurush' director Om Raut visits Mumbai's Ram mandir on Ram Navami

After launching the glorious poster of Adipurush earlier in the morning, director Om Raut offers special prayers at Ram Mandir in Mumbai.


Following the tradition of visiting Ram temple on the glorious occasion of Ram Navami since his childhood with his mother Neena Raut, director Om Raut this year too visited the sacred temple to seek blessings of Prabhu Shri Ram, making an extremely significant moment for his upcoming magnum opus that entails the divine virtues of Ram and revives Indian culture.



Prabhas and Bollywood actor Kriti Sanon's upcoming mythological magnum opus, 'Adipurush', is one of the most talked-about movies and has been highly anticipated since it was announced. 


Since the first look of Prabhas as Lord Ram was unveiled, cinema aficionados and die-hard fans of Prabhas from up North to down South have been gushing over the movie, which promises to be a typical 'Prabhas-style' larger-than-life entertainer.

While fans eagerly await the official trailer of the Prabhas-starrer mythological drama, the makers, along with director Om Raut and the lead pair of the film, gave everybody a delightful surprise by dropping a new poster of 'Adipurush.'

On Thursday, on the auspicious occasion of Ram Navami, both Kriti and Prabhas took to their respective Instagram handles and shared a new poster of 'Adipurush' featuring Prabhas as Raghav, Kriti Sanon as Janaki, Sunny Singh as Shesh, and Devdatta Nage bowing down to them as Bajrang. 

While sharing the glorious poster, Prabhas and Kriti wrote, 'Mantron se badhke tera naam. Jai Shri Ram’. 

Also Read: Adipurush Poster, Starring Kriti Sanon, Prabhas With Sunny Singh & Devdatta Nage Released

The film – Adipurush, is an on-screen adaptation of the Hindu epic Ramayana that aims to carry forward the virtue of Lord Rama and righteously celebrates the victory of good over evil.

The new poster of 'Adipurush' which reflects the top three principles of Lord Rama, namely dharma, courage, and sacrifice, has taken the internet by storm. Right from Twitter to Instagram, the new poster of 'Adipurush' has been making waves on all the social media platforms since this morning. 

Touted as the next pan-India blockbuster, the latest poster for 'Adipurush' has been released in three different languages: Hindi, English, and Telugu.

The movie was earlier scheduled to release in January this year. However, after getting trolled over poor-quality VFX and CGI, the release date was pushed back further.

Besides Prabhas, Kriti Sanon, Sunny Singh, and Devdatta Nage, 'Adipurush' also stars Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan as the lead antagonist, Ravana.

Directed by Om Raut and produced by Bhushan Kumar, 'Adipurush' will hit theatres on June 16 in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada.

 

