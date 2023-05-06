Breaking News
Prabhas-Kriti Sanon starrer 'Adipurush' trailer to be launched on May 9th

Updated on: 06 May,2023 08:49 AM IST  |  Mumbai
The most-anticipated mythological drama film 'Adipurush' had its theatrical trailer launched on May 9, 2023

Prabhas-Kriti Sanon starrer 'Adipurush' trailer to be launched on May 9th

Poster of upcoming film 'Adipurush'

Prabhas-Kriti Sanon starrer 'Adipurush' trailer to be launched on May 9th
Prabhas, the popular actor from across India, is set to appear in 'Adipurush,' his first-ever role in a mythological film. Fans are eagerly anticipating the chance to see Prabhas embody the character of Lord Rama. Actress Kriti Sanon will also star in the film.


On Saturday, filmmaker Om Raut took to Twitter to announce the release date of the trailer, captioning, "Jai Shri Ram जय श्री राम జై శ్రీరాం ஜெய் ஸ்ரீ ராம் ಜೈಶ್ರೀರಾಂ ജയ് ശ്രീറാം Trailer releasing on 9th May 2023."




The theatrical trailer of the film will be launched on May 9, 2023, which was announced with the release of an impressive poster featuring Prabhas. The trailer will be broadcast in 70 countries worldwide, including the United States, Canada, Egypt, the Middle East, the United Kingdom, Europe, Russia, Africa, Australia, and various other countries in Asia and South Asia, such as Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Hong Kong, the Philippines, Myanmar, Sri Lanka, and Japan.

'Adipurush' has become one of the most talked-about films of the year, with tickets for the premiere at the Tribeca Film Festival selling out quickly.

Om Raut, the director of Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, which was a milestone hit for Ajay Devgn, directs Adipurush. Saif Ali Khan plays the antagonist, while the movie is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, and Om Raut under the banners of T Series and Retrophiles.

Sunny Singh, Vishal Seth, Devdatta Nage, and Sonal Chauhan play important roles in the film, with Ajay-Atul composing the music.

The movie was earlier scheduled to release in January this year. However, after getting trolled over poor-quality VFX and CGI, the release date was pushed back further.

Finally, 'Adipurush' is set to release on June 16, 2023.

