Adipurush: Prabhas epic look as 'Raghav' revealed in new motion poster

On the occasion of Akshaya Tritiya which is remarked as an auspicious day for new beginnings and eternal prosperity, team Adipurush releases a reverberating lyrical audio clip of ‘Jai Shri Ram’ in 5 different languages – Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada. Composed by the musical duo Ajay-Atul who is known for their energetic devotional numbers yet again captivates the fans with the eternal chants of Jai Shri Ram that has been celebrated for years and will continue in the future as well. Considering the enthusiasm surrounding the song and fulfilling the special requests by fans, the team now releases multilingual versions of ‘Jai Shri Ram’.

Actor Prabhas took it to Instagram and posted the video with the caption, "जब न जा पाओ सारे धाम तो बस ले लो प्रभु का नाम जय श्रीराम (when you can't visit the Char Dhaam, Just chant the name of Prabhu Shri Ram. Jai Shri Ram) (emoji with folded hands) జై శ్రీరామ్ (Jai Shri Ram)(emoji with folded hands)"

Fans are eagerly waiting for Adipurush release in theatres.

Complementing the track is the magnificent poster of Raghav featuring Pan-India superstar Prabhas that radiates power, valour, and strength personifying the mighty Prabhu Shri Ram in all his glory. An embodiment of virtue, generosity, and strong character, Raghav symbolizes à¤à¤- à¤µà¤à¤¨à¥, the importance of standing by one's words & commitments, and à¤à¤ – à¤¬à¤¾à¤¨à¥ as he achieved goals with a single arrow. This divine tribute adds to the zeal of festivity as virtues of Prabhu Shri Ram radiating in the poster along with the majestic chant of ‘Jai Shri Ram’ translate into everlasting eternity.

Recently, on the auspicious occasion of Ram Navami, the makers of the highly anticipated film 'Adipurush' revealed an exciting new poster featuring the star cast in their epic avatars. The poster showcases Prabhas as Raghav, Kriti Sanon as Janaki, Sunny Singh as Shesh, and Devdatta Nage as Hanuman. Sharing the poster, the film's lead actor Prabhas wrote: "Mantron se badhke tera naam Jai Shri Ram (Your name is greater than all chants. Hail Lord Ram)."

The film 'Adipurush' has been creating a lot of buzz since its announcement and fans are eagerly waiting to witness the epic tale on the big screen.

Adipurush, directed by Om Raut is produced by T- Series, Bhushan Kumar & Krishan Kumar, Om Raut, Prasad Sutar, and Rajesh Nair of Retrophiles and will be releasing globally on 16th June 2023.