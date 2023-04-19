Prabhas and Kriti Sanon's film Adipurush has been selected by the esteemed jury of one of the prestigious film festivals, Tribeca, which is being held in New York in June.

Adipurush will be screened at the Tribeca film festival ahead of its theatrical release in June.

Listen to this article Prabhas says he's proud as Adipurush is set to have its world premiere at Tribeca film festival in June x 00:00

Prabhas and Kriti Sanon starrer Adipurush will have its world premiere at the 2023 Tribeca Film Festival in New York, the makers have announced. The large-scale adaptation of the Ramayana will be screened at the Tribeca Festival on June 13, ahead of its release in theatres. The Om Raut directorial is releasing in India on June 16.

Thrilled with the selection, director Om Raut said in a statement, "Adipurush is not a film, it is an emotion, a sentiment! It is our vision of a story that resonates with the very spirit of India. When I learnt that Adipurush has been selected by the esteemed jury of one of the prestigious film festivals in the world that I always aspired to be at as a student!"

The director continued, “This premiere at Tribeca Festival is truly surreal for me as well as the entire team as we get to showcase a story at a global stage that has been very ingrained in our culture! We are truly thrilled and excited to see audiences reaction at the world premiere."

Actor Prabhas said, "I am honoured that 'Adipurush' will have its World Premiere At The Tribeca Festival, New York. It's an absolute privilege to be a part of a project that mirrors the ethos of our nation. To see our Indian films, especially one that is so close to me, 'Adipurush', reach the global stage makes me extremely proud not only as an actor but as an Indian too."

In an Instagram post, Prabhas said he is looking forward to the movie's premiere on June 13. "Looking forward to #Adipurush being premiered at the #TribecaFestival on June 13th," the Baahubali star wrote alongside the movie's official poster.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Prabhas (@actorprabhas)

Tribeca, founded by legendary Hollywood actor Robert De Niro along with Jane Rosenthal and Craig Hatkoff, is taking place from June 7 to June 18 in New York. The lineup of the Tribeca 2023 was recently announced. Adipurush will be screened under the 'Escape From Tribeca' section of the film festival.

Besides Prabhas and Kriti Sanon in the roles of Ram and Sita, Saif Ali Khan will be seen as Raavan and Sunny Singh will be playing the role of Laxman in the mythological magnum opus.