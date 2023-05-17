Sara Ali Khan is a true blue Bollywood heroine on the Cannes red carpet in a dazzling lehenga

Sara Ali Khan looked like a quintessential Bollywood heroine in a lehenga designed by Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla at the Cannes Films Festival opening ceremony.

Sara Ali Khan walked the Cannes red carpet at the opening ceremony in an off-white lehenga

Sara Ali Khan has always turned to the designer duo Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla for all major events in her life. So, it came as no surprise that the actress chose them again to design for her Cannes Film Festival debut. The actress kicked off her Cannes debut on a desi note. She graced the international red carpet for the first time, exuding elegance. Representing Indian culture on the international platform, the actress went the desi way with her stunning off white lehenga at the opening ceremony of the 2023 Cannes Film Festival.

The actress walked the red carpet at the opening ceremony of the 2023 Cannes Film Festival in the beautiful studded lehenga designed by Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla. Sara was every bit an Indian beauty at the event as she wore the dupatta on her head and let its long train trail behind her.

While speaking to the shutterbugs present at the red carpet she was asked how she was feeling. Sara confessed, "Nervous... I've always aspired to be here someday, and I can't believe I'm here."

Speaking about her look, Sara said, "It's traditional and modern Indian handmade design by Abu and Sandeep (Khosla). I've always been proud of my Indianess. It embodies who I am, it's fresh, it's modern and also has traditional roots."

The actress is quite busy these days. A day before her Cannes debut, Sara Ali Khan was seen at the trailer launch of her new romantic comedy Zara Hatke Zara Bach Ke in collaboration with Vicky Kaushal. Apart from that, she is involved in the films Ae Watan Mere Watan, an untitled project directed by Jagan Shakti, and Homi Adjania's Murder Mubarak.

Sara wasn't the only Indian actress at the Cannes opening. Esha Gupta, who is attending the film festival as part of the Indian government delegation, attended the opening ceremony and the premiere of the opening film - Jeanne Du Barry, which is Johnny Depp's comeback movie.

Other Indian faces who will be seen at the film festival this year include Anushka Sharma, Mrunal Thakur and Manushi Chillar. Content creators Niharika NM and Dolly Singh, reality TV show star Sakshi Pradhan will also be in attendance, as will Cannes veteran Aishwarya Rai Bachchan.