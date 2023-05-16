Cannes 2023: Sara Ali Khan to make her red carpet debut; actress says, 'From Kedarnath to Cannes'

On Monday night, Sara Ali Khan was seen at the Mumbai airport as she headed to the Cannes Film Festival. It will be her first appearance at the film festival as an actress

Sara Ali Khan. Pic/Yogen Shah

Sara Ali Khan is all set to grace the red carpet at the 76th Cannes Film Festival this year. The actress jetted off to the French Riviera last night, post the trailer launch event of 'Zara Hatke Zara Bachke' in the day.

The actress donned upon a sleek look, with a blue leather jacket and sling bag for the long journey ahead. She also obliged pictures to fans, on her way inside the airport, as she was mobbed. 'From Kedarnath to Cannes' she says, while interacting with the shutterbugs at the airport.

At the trailer launch of Zara Hatke Zara Bachke', Sara spoke on doing roles rooted to Indian culture. When asked if she opts for such roles only to gain an edge over otrher actors, Sara Ali Khan said: "I don't know if it's about gaining an edge, but the truth is that I think I really relate very strongly with the pulse of my country.

"I have grown up thinking of myself as just another Indian desi girl from Juhu, who lives with her mama, and doesn't really have any frills and fancies, and filmy friends, to be honest with you."

Continuing in the same vein, Sara said: "So, one has always grown up being very proud of one's Indian-ness. I think that is a more personal thing; I think it is (Abhishek Kapoor) Gatto sir's vision or (Aanand L. Rai) Anand Sir's guidance, or Laxman Sir's instructions that make me feel like a character you can relate to, I think that is what this really is all about, at least for me."

Abhishek Kapoor helmed Sara in the much-acclaimed 'Kedarnath' and Aanand L. Rai in the Dhanush-Akshay Kumar-starrer 'Atrangi Re'.

On the work front, Sara Ali Khan has a number of projects lined up. Presently, she is occupied with the promotions of her upcoming romantic comedy 'Zara Hatke Zara Bach Ke' in collaboration with Vicky Kaushal. Apart from that, she is involved in the films 'Ae Watan Mere Watan', an untitled project directed by Jagan Shakti, and Homi Adjania's 'Murder Mubarak'.