Homi's 'Saas Bahu Aur Flamingo' released recently

Sara Ali Khan. Pic/Instagram

Listen to this article Watch exclusive video: Homi Adajania on working with Sara Ali Khan for 'Murder Mubarak' x 00:00

Director Homi Adajania whose OTT offering 'Saas Bahu Aur Flamingo' featuring actors like Dimple Kapadia, Radhika Madan, Isha Talwar, Angira Dhar, Deepak Dobriyal, Monica Dogra, Ashish Verma, Udit Arora and Naseeruddin Shah in it's cast released recently, got into conversation with mid-day.com.

Adajania recently wrapped up his next, 'Murder Mubarak' with Sara Ali Khan, Karisma Kapoor, Dimple Kapadia, Pankaj Tripathi and others. Speaking about the movie he said, "I wrapped it up few days ago. I've been sitting back and thinking about it, it's really bizarre. They are such colourful characters, it's a murder mystery with people who are strictly elite and privileged. It's a caustic look at the clarity of events as a backdrop with a murder mystery ensuing and the joy of being pompous about it. It reminds me so much of Irrfan (Khan) in a strange way."

Homi has worked with Sara's father and actor Saif Ali Khan on films like 'Being Cyrus' and 'Cocktail.' Speaking about working with Sara he said, "Working with the daughter made me feel old, so much time has passed. Someone said it's been 11 years since 'Cocktail' released."

Homi makes it a point that the women in his projects have strong roles and says that is how it should be in any case. "It's not something I do deliberately, it comes organically to me. I am someone who was naive and unaware about gender inequality for a long time. I grew up with powerful women around me who lived life as per their own choice without having to explain themselves or be apologetic about anything, with all their values intact. They were well aware that whatever they did in life was from a good place and were willing to bear the consequences."

Watch video to know more!

Also Read: Shah Rukh Khan lauds Gauri Khan at book launch, says 'She worked it out all on her own'