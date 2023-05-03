The web series is Adajania's OTT debut

Homi Adajania

Listen to this article Exclusive video! Homi Adajania: 'Saas Bahu aur Flamingo' is family politics on steroids x 00:00

Homi Adajania makes his OTT debut with 'Saas Bahu aur Flamingo' featuring an ensemble cast including Dimple Kapadia, Radhika Madan, Isha Talwar, Angira Dhar, Deepak Dobriyal, Monica Dogra and Naseeruddin Shah. The series that will air on Disney+Hotstar, is the story about women belonging to a seemingly conservative family running a drug cartel that the men are unaware of. Adajania gets into a fun chat with mid-day com and opens up about his quirky web series. He also speaks about his next 'Murder Mubarak' featuring Sara Ali Khan.

Also Read: 'Crimes Aaj Kal' actor Vikrant Massey blames Internet for spike in crime rates

Speaking about the series with a quirky title he said, "I wrote the original story in 2015-16 as a two-three page concept of this family where the wives and daughters are running a cottage industry in the middle of nowhere. That is just a front, it's actually the biggest cartel this side of the globe, even the men in the family don't know about it. The series is actually not about drug rivalry it's family politics on steroids."

The filmmaker who has always explored concepts that he believes in rather than conforming to formula, spoke about OTT v/s theatrical releases. He said, "OTT is a huge blessing for everyone in the industry, whether it's the carpenters who build our sets or so many actors who are getting work. OTT is not going anywhere and whether it's a good thing or bad, 60 percent of our lives are on screens now. By default we need content, it's the need of the hour. There's nothing that can beat the cinema experience but it's something you can't compare. The long format on OTT is so liberating because you can infuse so many layers to your characters."

Watch video to know more!