Coldplay ticket prices soar as high as Rs 3 lakh

Though not everybody got their hands on Coldplay tickets, it’s never too late to start a meme fest about it. After BookMyShow sold out in merely a few seconds, fans were disappointed at not getting their hands on tickets for their dream concert. Now, finally, after everything is said and done, it’s time for some meme fun. The flood of memes on social media after the tickets for the Coldplay concert sold out will have you rolling out of your chairs.

Memes flood social media after Coldplay tickets sold out

One user took to X and wrote, "When you are already fighting financially and your friend adds you to the ‘Coldplay 2025’ group." Another hilarious tweet reads, "BookMyShow server be like: Sir, mai kaam hi nahi karta kuch! #BookMyShow #Coldplay." Meanwhile, the third and fourth ones are so funny that we are still laughing.

U have logged in to Book My Show through the Mobile App and in the Queue to buy Coldplay Tickets and someone calls u pic.twitter.com/Hsk2eHK97i — Joy (@Joydas) September 22, 2024

Me and my buddies on 22nd September 11:59 AM trying to book #Coldplay concert tickets. pic.twitter.com/jaH8r5vhJk — Undying Love (@sangram_malik) September 21, 2024

One user wrote, "Coldplay fever needs hospitalization now! This is seriously crazy. I love you, Chris Martin, but really, like, no!" The wittiest of all awards go to, "If Coldplay tickets are sold out in 30 seconds, can we call it soldplay?"

BookMyShow Drops a Warning to Stay Away from Scams

It took just seconds for all the tickets for Coldplay to sell out on BookMyShow. Now, with many fans disappointed at not getting their hands on tickets for the concert, another site has started selling tickets for the grand event again, and the prices will surely blow your mind. A site named Viagogo is selling tickets at prices as high as Rs 3 lakh per ticket. While the cheapest ticket for January 18 was priced at Rs41,492, the lounge ticket, which is about to sell out, is priced at approximately Rs3.37 lakh.

Don’t fall prey to unauthorized platforms selling fake tickets for Coldplay’s Music Of The Spheres World Tour 2025 in India! pic.twitter.com/8jwYbvSVnW — BookMyShow (@bookmyshow) September 22, 2024

After Viagogo, an unauthorized site started selling tickets for as much as Rs3 lakh, BookMyShow issued a warning for people to avoid scams. The site, on their official Instagram page, posted a message with the caption, "Protect Yourself from Ticket Scams! Don’t fall prey to unauthorized platforms selling fake tickets for Coldplay’s 'Music Of The Spheres' World Tour 2025 in India!" It’s important to note that BookMyShow is the only official platform selling tickets for the concert, and all other sites are unauthorized.