New Year 2024: Catherine Zeta-Jones and Michael Douglas kiss 2023 goodbye in Hyderabad, watch adorable video!

Hollywood celebrity couple Catherine Zeta-Jones and Michael Douglas are on a voyage across the south and east of India with their children Dylan and Carys. The couple took to Instagram to wish their fans from Hyderabad

New Year 2024: Hollywood celebrity couple Catherine Zeta-Jones and Michael Douglas are on a voyage across the south and east of India with their children Dylan and Carys. The couple took to Instagram to wish their fans from Hyderabad. The video was a special treat for their audience, who loves seeing their travel exploits on Instagram.

Catherine Zeta-Jones and Michael Douglas seemed to be standing on a terrace balcony, where AP Dhillon's 'With You' played in the background. In the video, one can hear Michael say, "Happy New Year, everyone. We are in Hyderabad, India. Have a great, great 2024. Lots of love.” The couple followed the video with a sweet kiss. He wrote, “Happy New Year, everybody! Have a great, great 2024! Lots of love, M & C.”

Catherine Zeta-Jones and Michael Douglas travel exploits in India

'Wednesday' actor Catherine Zeta-Jones and her husband Michael Douglas were soaking up the winter sun in Southern India. The actor was recently present at the 54th edition of the International Film Festival of India (IFFI) in Goa last month, where Michael was awarded the Satyajit Ray Excellence in Film Lifetime Award.

Catherine took to her Instagram feed to share pictures from her trip to India on Christmas eve. In one of the pictures she shared on her feed, Catherine is happily posing with local women of Mahabalipuram who are dressed in colourful sarees. Catherine was seen in a black shirt and white pants. She also wore a hat as a shield from the sunlight.

Catherine took to her Instagram stories to give a glimpse of her India tour. In the first picture, she can be seen taking a selfie with her husband and wrote, "Christmas Eve... in India. Chicken Tikka Masala... and this guy." She shared another picture of a woman walking on the road and wrote, "Last minute shopping. India." She also shared the picture of a temple and wrote "Top of the temple" and tagged her husband and their kids, Carys Zeta Douglas and Dylan Michael Douglas.

Earlier on the red carpet of IFFI in November this year, Catherine had opened up about her love for India and Indian Cinema. “I love the country and the people so very much. I am a big fan of Indian Cinema. My children have grown up watching Om Shanti Om on a loop! Not just once… There are so many great movies that I have been able to watch, not much as I should have but now with streaming and film being crossing so much…"