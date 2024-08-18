Breaking News
Updated on: 18 August,2024 07:17 AM IST  |  Mumbai
ANI |

Priyanka and Nick got married in a Christian and a Hindu ceremony in Jodhpur's Umaid Bhawan Palace on December 1 and 2 in 2018. In January 2022, the two announced that they welcomed daughter Malti Marie via surrogacy

Priyanka Chopra with husband Nick Jonas. Pic/AFP

Nick Jonas recently confessed that he receives strong support at home as he prepares for his acting role in the upcoming film The Good Half, with his wife, actor Priyanka Chopra, helping him with his work.


In an interview with E! News on August 15, Nick praised Priyanka, calling her a "world-class" scene partner.



"I've got a pretty good scene partner at home. By pretty good, I mean like, world-class, so that's always nice," Nick said.


The couple often helps with audition tapes and has even filmed each other performing scenes. Nick admitted it can be "kind of weird," but also "wonderful."

"It is kind of weird. But you know, also wonderful," Nick said.

While they do not always rehearse lines together, they discuss their characters and stay creative at home.

"We just talk about, you know, characters," he said. "It's great to stay creative at home, and then you can bring that into the workspace," he added.

Priyanka and Nick got married in a Christian and a Hindu ceremony in Jodhpur's Umaid Bhawan Palace on December 1 and 2 in 2018. In January 2022, the two announced that they welcomed daughter Malti Marie via surrogacy.

Recently, Priyanka wrapped the shooting of her upcoming film 'The Bluff' and shared a glimpse of the wrap-up featuring her family including Nick Jonas, Malti Marie and her mother Madhu Chopra and the cast of the film.

'The Bluff' which is directed by Frank E Flowers also features actor Karl Urban.'The Bluff' is set in the 19th-century Caribbean and follows the story of a former female pirate, played by Priyanka, who must protect her family when the sins of her past catch up to her.

Produced by Russo Brothers' banner AGBO Studios and Amazon MGM Studios, the film promises to be a thrilling adventure.

Apart from 'The Bluff', Priyanka is also set to star in 'Heads of State' alongside John Cena and Idris Elba.

On the other hand, Nick will be seen in 'The Good Half,' a comedy-drama film, directed by Robert Schwartzman, which boasts a cast including Brittany Snow, David Arquette, Alexandra Shipp, Matt Walsh, and Elisabeth Shue.

