Breaking News
Dulha bana Dacoit: Groom-to-be drugs and robs entire family in Maharashtra's Lonavala
Mumbai: Multiple bridges could turn BKC into walker’s paradise
Mumbai: Bandra fair stall rent slashed from Rs 3,000 to Rs 900
Mumbai: 42 per cent of potholes this year were on the two highways
Mumbai: Fresh debate over non-veg food at IIT-B canteen
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > Entertainment News > Hollywood News > Article > Nick Jonas Well be there to guide her

Nick Jonas: ‘We’ll be there to guide her’

Updated on: 15 August,2024 07:42 AM IST  |  Washington
Agencies |

Top

Talking about Priyanka Chopra and his journey in showbiz, Nick Jonas said that it is a “brilliant industry” but is also a “wild ride”, he also spoke about future plans for daughter Malti Marie

Nick Jonas: ‘We’ll be there to guide her’

Pics/AFP, Instagram

Listen to this article
Nick Jonas: ‘We’ll be there to guide her’
x
00:00

American popstar Nick Jonas has talked about his daughter, Malti Marie Chopra Jonas, following in the footsteps of her father and mother, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, in choosing careers. “I mean she could. She’s certainly full of personality,” Jonas told in an interview.


Talking about Chopra and his journey in showbiz, Jonas said that it is a “brilliant industry” but is also a “wild ride”. “We’ve both been working so long that we understand that this is a brilliant industry to be a part of. We’re fortunate to have the kind of careers we have had but it also is a wild ride,” he shared.



The Sucker hitmaker says Chopra and he will guide their little one, if she needs help. “So, we want her to take her sweet time making that decision and you know we’ll be there to guide her every step in her way if she wants.” Describing his wife, Jonas said, “She is so beautiful.” Chopra and Jonas started dating in 2018. It was the same year in July when the singer proposed to the actor, a day after her birthday in Greece. The two got married in Jodhpur in an intimate but grand celebration. They welcomed their first child Malti via surrogacy in 2022.


Chopra has wrapped up shooting for the swashbuckler film, The Bluff, directed by Frank E Flowers. Shot in Australia, The Bluff also stars Karl Urban, Ismael Cruz Cordova, Safia Oakley-Green, and Vedanten Naidoo. It is set in the Caribbean Islands during the 19th century. Chopra plays a former-pirate, who protects her family when her past catches up with her.

The actor had recently shared that she has started prepping for the second season of the spy action thriller Citadel, which also stars Richard Madden.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

priyanka chopra Nick Jonas Malti Marie Chopra Jonas hollywood news Entertainment News

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK