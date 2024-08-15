Talking about Priyanka Chopra and his journey in showbiz, Nick Jonas said that it is a “brilliant industry” but is also a “wild ride”, he also spoke about future plans for daughter Malti Marie

American popstar Nick Jonas has talked about his daughter, Malti Marie Chopra Jonas, following in the footsteps of her father and mother, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, in choosing careers. “I mean she could. She’s certainly full of personality,” Jonas told in an interview.

Talking about Chopra and his journey in showbiz, Jonas said that it is a “brilliant industry” but is also a “wild ride”. “We’ve both been working so long that we understand that this is a brilliant industry to be a part of. We’re fortunate to have the kind of careers we have had but it also is a wild ride,” he shared.

The Sucker hitmaker says Chopra and he will guide their little one, if she needs help. “So, we want her to take her sweet time making that decision and you know we’ll be there to guide her every step in her way if she wants.” Describing his wife, Jonas said, “She is so beautiful.” Chopra and Jonas started dating in 2018. It was the same year in July when the singer proposed to the actor, a day after her birthday in Greece. The two got married in Jodhpur in an intimate but grand celebration. They welcomed their first child Malti via surrogacy in 2022.

Chopra has wrapped up shooting for the swashbuckler film, The Bluff, directed by Frank E Flowers. Shot in Australia, The Bluff also stars Karl Urban, Ismael Cruz Cordova, Safia Oakley-Green, and Vedanten Naidoo. It is set in the Caribbean Islands during the 19th century. Chopra plays a former-pirate, who protects her family when her past catches up with her.

The actor had recently shared that she has started prepping for the second season of the spy action thriller Citadel, which also stars Richard Madden.

