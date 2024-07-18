On July 18, Priyanka Chopra celebrated her birthday. Her husband, Nick Jonas, who is part of the famous boy band Jonas Brothers, took to Instagram to wish her a happy birthday

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas

Listen to this article Nick Jonas thanks his luck as he drops a PDA-packed birthday wish for Priyanka Chopra, take a look! x 00:00

Priyanka Chopra Birthday 2024: Today is Priyanka Chopra's birthday, and many of us were eagerly waiting to see how Nick Jonas, also known as National Jiju, would wish his wife on the internet.

Nick Jonas thanks his luck as he drops a PDA-packed birthday wish for Priyanka Chopra

ADVERTISEMENT

On July 18, Priyanka Chopra celebrated her birthday. Her husband, Nick Jonas, who is part of the famous boy band Jonas Brothers, took to Instagram to wish her a happy birthday. He posted some stunning pictures of the actress, including some affectionate snaps of them together. One of the pictures showed Nick and Priyanka sharing a sweet kiss on the beach.

Many fans took to the comment section to gush about the couple. One wrote, "she’s SO flawless!!!! i love you guys so much! happy bday queen ❤️"

One user joked, "That should be me, but, happy birthday Pri, thanks for making the love of my life happy✨"

Nick Jonas drops a PDA-packed birthday wish for Priyanka Chopra:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nick Jonas (@nickjonas)

About Priyanka Chopra recently

After attending the grand wedding of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant, Priyanka Chopra Jonas departed to Australia to resume the shoot of her film 'The Bluff' and reunite with her daughter Malti Marie. Sharing a picture of snuggling with her baby girl, the former Miss World wrote, “After 42+ hours of travel around the world in a couple of days, this is all I needed.”

Priyanka attended the wedding with her husband, Nick Jonas on July 12 in Mumbai. She took to Instagram and shared a congratulatory message note for newlyweds. She wrote, "Clearly I missed chaats and dancing at baraats! What a special night it was celebrating two of the most kind and gracious people I know. #Anant and @radhikamerch1610 may God always protect your union."

While Priyanka opted for a mustard-golden lehenga for the occasion, Nick looked dapper in an embellished pastel sherwani. She wore a strappy blouse with a deep neckline and a matching lehenga with embellishments on it. Upping her glam quotient Priyanka carried a dewy makeup look and left her hair open to compliment her outfit.