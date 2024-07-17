Priyanka Chopra is seen sporting some of the most expensive pieces by Bvlgari that come at a whopping price.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas Pic/Instagram

Global icon Priyanka Chopra turns a year older on July 18. The birthday girl loves her diamonds and is the brand ambassador for Bvlgari - a high-end luxury jewellery label. The former Miss World is seen sporting some of the most expensive pieces that come at a whopping price. Here are some gorgeous looks of her wearing fine jewellery.

Priyanka’s association with Bvlgari goes way back. She made headlines at the 2023 Met Gala with her 11.3-carat Bulgari diamond necklace that cost about Rs 205 crore. Priyanka wore a thigh-slit black off-shoulder gown with regal bell sleeves by Valentino. She matched her white gloves with the sleeves of her dress. The theme was "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty."

A year later in 2024, the actress attended an event in Rome for the brand. Priyanka sported short hair and wore an off-shoulder cream and black dress. To elevate her ensemble, she wore a Serpenti Aeterna necklace, which is the most extraordinary jewellery piece crafted and displayed by Bvlgari in all its history, as per an anonymous online fashion critic. It reportedly costs Rs 358 crore.

For her second look, she donned a sleeveless black gown from the archives of the luxury fashion house Giorgio Armani, featuring halter straps, a plunging V neckline, a fitted bodice, and a figure-hugging skirt with a floor-length hem. The gown, adorned with shimmering black sequins, epitomized evening glamour and sophistication. Accessorizing her ensemble with finesse, Priyanka opted for black-tinted sunglasses from Bvlgari, complementing her look with black strappy stilettos and a selection of exquisite jewels from the renowned brand. Her choice of accessories included a diamond choker with a blue sapphire gemstone, statement rings, teardrop earrings, and a dainty bracelet, adding a touch of opulence to her appearance.

Here are some more looks of her wearing high-end jewellery.

On the acting front, Priyanka will next be seen in ‘The Bluff’. Directed by Frank E Flowers, it is set in the 19th-century Caribbean and follows the story of a former female pirate, played by Priyanka, who must protect her family when the sins of her past catch up to her. Produced by Russo Brothers' banner AGBO Studios and Amazon MGM Studios, the film promises to be a thrilling adventure.

The project might also star Karl Urban, who is known for the streaming series ‘The Boys’, as he is in talks for the project. Flowers, who also co-wrote ‘The Bluff’, has also written ‘Bob Marley: One Love’. As per Deadline, the film will be available to stream on Prime Video.

Up next, she will be seen in the OTT offering ‘Heads of State’ opposite John Cena and Idris Elba. It is an upcoming action comedy that also stars Jack Quaid. On the Bollywood front, she will be seen in Farhan Akhtar's next directorial 'Jee Le Zaraa' alongside Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt. However, no update has been provided on the film since the announcement was made a couple of years ago.