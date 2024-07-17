In 2018, Priyanka was at the Global Education & Skills Forum in Dubai when she was asked, ‘Why is that a feminist never take up a stand for a man who is physically abused?’

Priyanka Chopra Jonas Pic/Instagram

Global icon Priyanka Chopra Jonas celebrates her birthday on July 18. The former Miss World, who has been on a mission to empower women ever since she wore the crown at the tender age of 18, has time and again fought for the rights of her kind. Here’s every time she explained what feminism means, to those who didn’t know!

In 2017, speaking to Variety, Priyanka proudly called herself a feminist and said she did not understand those who denounced the label.

Priyanka said, “I see so many girlfriends of mine who are like, ‘No I’m not that much of a feminist.’ I don’t even understand that. The need for feminism was created because there were no rights for women. That’s why there is not a man-ism, because they always had it. Feminism is not about berating or hating men or disliking or trying to make sure we’re better than men.”

She added, “Feminism is just saying give me opportunities without judging me for the decisions that I make, the same freedom that men have enjoyed for so many centuries. Feminism needs men. It needs the men in their lives to stand up for their mothers, their sisters, their girlfriends, their wives, their daughters and say that I’m going to change the game for my future generation.”

In 2018, Priyanka was at the Global Education & Skills Forum in Dubai when she was asked, ‘Why is that a feminist never take up a stand for a man who is physically abused?’

She explained, “Physiologically men and women are different. There is no debate about it. When we talk about equality and opportunity, we talk about cerebral opportunity. We are not saying we want to be able to be like a 200-pound man and beat the sh*t out of somebody else. We are not saying that. We are saying you give the ability to get the job, to be the CEO, and nobody questions when you’re driven at 50 and have three children, how you managing, don’t question me at all. That’s what I am saying. I can be a CEO and a mother.”

On the acting front, Priyanka will next be seen in ‘The Bluff’. Directed by Frank E Flowers, it is set in the 19th-century Caribbean and follows the story of a former female pirate, played by Priyanka, who must protect her family when the sins of her past catch up to her. Produced by Russo Brothers' banner AGBO Studios and Amazon MGM Studios, the film promises to be a thrilling adventure.

The project might also star Karl Urban, who is known for the streaming series ‘The Boys’, as he is in talks for the project. Flowers, who also co-wrote ‘The Bluff’, has also written ‘Bob Marley: One Love’. As per Deadline, the film will be available to stream on Prime Video.

Up next, she will be seen in the OTT offering ‘Heads of State’ opposite John Cena and Idris Elba. It is an upcoming action comedy that also stars Jack Quaid. On the Bollywood front, she will be seen in Farhan Akhtar's next directorial 'Jee Le Zaraa' alongside Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt. However, no update has been provided on the film since the announcement was made a couple of years ago.