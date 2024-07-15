Priyanka Chopra wore Bvlgari jewellery worth crores for Anant-Radhika Ambani's wedding 

Priyanka Chopra wore a yellow saffron lehenga with fluttering 3D embroidered flowers and petals from ace designer Tarun Tahiliani’s upcoming couture collection.

Global star Priyanka Chopra, brand ambassador for Bvlgari took the Ambani wedding by storm with her regal look. The former Miss World was a bonafide baraati alongside her husband and singer Nick Jonas at Anant and Radhika Ambani’s grand wedding at Jio World Convention Centre on July 12.

Priyanka wore a yellow saffron lehenga with fluttering 3D embroidered flowers and petals from ace designer Tarun Tahiliani’s upcoming couture collection. Upping her glam quotient Priyanka carried a dewy makeup look and left her hair open to compliment her outfit. On the other hand, Nick looked dapper in an embellished pastel sherwani.

However, grabbing attention were the luxury jewellery pieces Priyanka opted for the occasion. The actress was seen flaunting a necklace, earrings, 2 bracelets, a watch, and 2 rings. The total price of these accessories is worth crores.

Priyanka added her desi touch with guests at the baraat of Anant and Radhika's wedding. In videos posted by multiple users on social media, Priyanka can be seen grooving to the Bollywood hit song 'Sapne Mein Milti Hai' peppering the dance with her thumkas. An energetic Ranveer Singh ensured that Priyanka's hubby Nick Jonas also hit some Bollywood moves.

After attending the grand wedding, Priyanka shared a congratulatory message note for the newlyweds. Sharing the pictures, she wrote, "Clearly I missed chaats and dancing at baraats! What a special night it was celebrating two of the most kind and gracious people I know. #Anant and @radhikamerch1610 may God always protect your union."

Priyanka will next be seen in ‘The Bluff’. Directed by Frank E Flowers, it is set in the 19th-century Caribbean and follows the story of a former female pirate, played by Priyanka, who must protect her family when the sins of her past catch up to her. Produced by Russo Brothers' banner AGBO Studios and Amazon MGM Studios, the film promises to be a thrilling adventure.

The project might also star Karl Urban, who is known for the streaming series ‘The Boys’, as he is in talks for the project. Flowers, who also co-wrote ‘The Bluff’, has also written ‘Bob Marley: One Love’. As per Deadline, the film will be available to stream on Prime Video.

Up next, she will be seen in the OTT offering ‘Heads of State’ opposite John Cena and Idris Elba. It is an upcoming action comedy that also stars Jack Quaid. On the Bollywood front, she will be seen in Farhan Akhtar's next directorial 'Jee Le Zaraa' alongside Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt. However, no update has been provided on the film since the announcement was made a couple of years ago.