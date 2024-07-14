Priyanka Chopra Jonas, who was in India for the Ambani wedding, reunited with her daughter Malti Marie in Australia.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas Pic/Instagram

Listen to this article Priyanka gets a much-needed hug from Malti Marie after travelling for over 42 hours, courtesy of Anant-Radhika's wedding x 00:00

After attending the grand wedding of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant, Priyanka Chopra Jonas departed to Australia to resume the shoot of her film 'The Bluff' and reunite with her daughter Malti Marie. Sharing a picture of snuggling with her baby girl, the former Miss World wrote, “After 42+ hours of travel around the world in a couple of days, this is all I needed.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Priyanka (@priyankachopra)

Priyanka attended the wedding with her husband, Nick Jonas on July 12 in Mumbai. She took to Instagram and shared a congratulatory message note for newlyweds. She wrote, "Clearly I missed chaats and dancing at baraats! What a special night it was celebrating two of the most kind and gracious people I know. #Anant and @radhikamerch1610 may God always protect your union."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Priyanka (@priyankachopra)

While Priyanka opted for a mustard-golden lehenga for the occasion, Nick looked dapper in an embellished pastel sherwani. She wore a strappy blouse with a deep neckline and a matching lehenga with embellishments on it. Upping her glam quotient Priyanka carried a dewy makeup look and left her hair open to compliment her outfit.

Priyanka added her desi thumkas with guests at the baraat of Anant and Radhika's wedding. In videos posted by multiple users on social media, Priyanka can be seen grooving to the Bollywood hit song 'Sapne Mein Milti Hai' peppering the dance with her thumkas. An energetic Ranveer Singh ensured that Priyanka's hubby Nick Jonas also hit some Bollywood moves.

The wedding ceremony, attended by a star-studded guest list from Bollywood, business, and politics, featured luminaries like Shah Rukh Khan, Gauri Khan, Salman Khan, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, and international star Kim Kardashian alongside others. The celebrations continue with 'Shubh Aashirwad' on July 13 and 'Mangal Utsav,' the wedding reception on July 14.

Coming to the work front, 'The Bluff' is directed by Frank E Flowers. Set in the 19th-century Caribbean, it follows the story of a former female pirate, played by Priyanka, who must protect her family when the sins of her past catch up to her. Produced by Russo Brothers' banner AGBO Studios and Amazon MGM Studios, the film promises to be a thrilling adventure.

(With inputs from ANI)