In Pic: Priyanka Chopra. (Pic/Viral Bhayani)

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas arrived in Mumbai on June 11th for Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s wedding. While Nick Jonas returned to Los Angeles just after the baraat ceremony, Priyanka decided to witness the wedding. She took an early morning flight to Los Angeles today after attending the grand Ambani extravaganza.

Priyanka Chopra was snapped by the paparazzi at the airport. Even after the hectic two days, she posed for the cameramen stationed at the airport. She posed for the paparazzi and motioned them to go and take some rest. In the video, she was seen telling the paparazzi “so jao,” and it is one of the cutest things right now. For her airport look, Priyanka decided to keep it comfy and casual. She wore loose track pants and paired them with a white top and jacket. She left her hair open and was wearing glasses as she posed for the cameras.

Priyanka attended the baraat and the wedding ceremony with her husband Nick Jonas. For the wedding, Priyanka arrived in a yellow lehenga while Nick opted for a light-colored kurta pyjama. At the wedding venue, Priyanka was seen letting her hair down and dancing to Bollywood songs. In one of the videos, Priyanka was seen dancing to "Chikni Chameli" as Nick looked at her in admiration.

About Anant and Radhika’s grand wedding

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's traditional grand wedding ceremony took place at Jio World Convention Centre in Bandra Kurla Complex, Mumbai. The wedding festivities were meticulously planned, adhering to traditional Hindu Vedic customs. The couple was surrounded by their family members, close friends, and other guests as they tied the knot in a traditional Gujarati wedding ceremony.

Radhika Merchant and Anant Ambani's wedding was a grand event with celebrities, business tycoons, and other famous personalities witnessing their union. The guests in attendance included international stars Kim Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian, Nick Jonas, Priyanka Chopra, 'Calm Down' singer Rema, business tycoon Lee Jae-yong, and politicians Mamata Banerjee and Lalu Prasad Yadav, among others.