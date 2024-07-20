Nick Jonas uploaded a photo of holding Priyanka Chopra’s hand with the giant engagement ring.

Nick Jonas, Priyanka Chopra Pic/Instagram

A day after Priyanka Chopra celebrated her birthday, her husband Nick Jonas took to Instagram and shared a never seen before picture of him proposing to the former Miss World six years ago.

Nick uploaded a photo of holding Priyanka’s hand with the giant engagement ring. He wrote, “I asked the most amazing woman in the world to marry me 6 years ago today. Thank you for saying yes @priyankachopra.”

Priyanka and Nick got engaged in 2018 during the former's birthday celebrations in London. Back then, the 'Quantico' star took to Instagram to post a romantic picture with her beau and captioned it "Taken.. With all my heart and soul.."

Priyanka and Nick made their relationship official in a 'roka' ceremony, where the couple donned traditional attires. The actress looked graceful in a yellow salwar-kameez, while the American Singer turned desi, donning a white kurta-pajama. The ceremony was attended by Priyanka and Nick's close relatives.

Priyanka and Nick Jonas got married in a Christian and a Hindu ceremony in Jodhpur's Umaid Bhawan Palace on December 1 and 2, 2018. Later, the couple also hosted two receptions in Delhi and Mumbai. In January 2022, the two announced that they welcomed daughter Malti Marie via surrogacy.

From being an outsider to crossing global boundaries, Priyanka Chopra established herself as an influential icon with her outstanding work over the years. Her acting skills helped her garner the limelight. She has been in the film industry for more than 20 years and with every project, she has always given her best. From 'The Hero: Love Story of a Spy' to 'Citadel', our Desi girl has come a long way in her career.

Priyanka will next be seen in 'The Bluff', and with John Cena and Idris Elba in 'Heads Of State'. 'Nobody' filmmaker Ilya Naishuller is directing off a script by Josh Appelbaum and Andre Nemec, with an initial draft by Harrison Query based on Query's original idea.

Priyanka will also be seen sharing screen space with Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif in 'Jee Le Zara'. The film will be directed by Farhan Akhtar. The shoot has not started yet.

Nick, on the other hand, was last seen in Robert Schwartzman's 'The Good Half'. In the project, Jonas played a writer named Renn, who travels home to Cleveland for his mother's funeral.

(With inputs from ANI)