Film: Nobody 2

Cast: Bob Odenkirk, Connie Nielsen, Christopher Lloyd, John Ortiz, RZA, Sharon Stone, Colin Hanks, Gage Munroe

Director: Timo Tjahjanto

Rating: 2/5

Runtime: 89 min.

Timo Tjahjanto’s Nobody 2 goes through the same genre fixations and not in an attractive or engaging form. Former assassin Hutch Mansell takes his family on a nostalgic vacation to a small-town theme park, only to be pulled back into violence.

The first movie was about an ordinary guy who turned out to be a killing machine. The man with a very special set of skills, former black ops expert Hutch Mansell (Odenkirk) is seen dispatching bad guys here, for “The Barber” (Colin Salmon), in order to pay off the debt he incurred when he burned the Russian mob’s money at the end of the first flick. Given his preoccupation, his marriage to Becca (Connie Nielsen), and his relationship with his two kids is on shaky ground. The Mansells - including son Brady (Gage Munroe), daughter Sammy (Paisley Cadorath), and grandpop David (Christopher Lloyd), are vacationing in a small town called Plummerville, the place that Hutch vacationed in as a child. Plummerville has a thriving criminal operation run by a theme park operator, Wyatt (John Ortiz) and the sheriff, Abel (Colin Hanks) who in turn work secretly for a mysterious figure named Lendina (Sharon Stone).

This second film, a sequel, doesn’t have anything new to tell. It’s like a retread. Only the villain is different. Lendina comes into the picture to deal with the cleanup after Hutch unleashes another one of his vengeful waves on her operation. Writers Derek Kolstad and Aaron Rabin can’t find anything original to give the film a unique twist. The fun in seeing a Nobody, comedian Odenkirk playing an ordinary family man, going the John Wick way is totally lost in this sequel - since we had seen him do the same in the first film. There are no surprises here.

The climax involving a dead and rusty amusement park being set up for an all-out war defies logic. The fireworks look fairly good visually but it works out hollow. Timo Tjahjanto choreographs this finale set-piece to a rock version of Johnny Cash’s “Ring of Fire,” which lends a certain energy to what is happening on screen but that spurt dies down fast enough because there’s not much logic to sustain it. Trying to frame Hutch as a guy who can fight his way out of any situation with whatever is available, seems like a stretch. You can’t even suspend your disbelief because the editing is not smart enough to cover the loophole-ridden orchestration.

Nobody 2 simply repeats Nobody in a new location. The plot is irrelevant and as hackneyed as they come.

The numerous bodies chopped, burned, and blown up, doesn’t do much for the enjoyment. Everyone goes through the motions, even Odenkirk, who seems to be smirking through the whole sequence of events. He is not able to pull off the punchlines the way he did in the first film. The attempt to turn this into a parody doesn’t provide any benefits either. The fights are bloody but there’s nothing edgy here either.

Nobody 2 fails to breathe life into the classic action template. It just plays along for the heck of it.