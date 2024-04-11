O.J Simpson death: When Kim Kardashian said Kris Jenner 'believed' the NFL player murdered his ex-wife Nicole

On April 11, it was reported that OJ Simpson, a former NFL player, passed away. Simpson gained worldwide attention in 1995 when he was acquitted of the infamous murders of his ex-wife, Nicole, and her male friend

O.J Simpson death: On April 11, it was reported that OJ Simpson, a former NFL player, passed away. Simpson gained worldwide attention in 1995 when he was acquitted of the infamous murders of his ex-wife, Nicole, and her male friend. Nicole happened to be close friends with Kris Jenner, whose then-husband, Robert Kardashian, was part of Simpson's defense team during the trial. This caused tension within the Kardashian family and linked their name with Simpson's legal troubles.

Following these events, Kris Jenner filed for divorce from Robert Kardashian. However, this didn't sever the connection between Simpson and the Kardashian family.

Over time, the Kardashians have seldom spoken about O.J. Simpson. Kris Jenner, especially, sided with her friend Nicole, who had confided in her about her troubled relationship with O.J.

Kris wrote in her 2011 memoir, Kris Jenner ... and All Things Kardashian, "Nicole had been beaten up by O.J. and she had been keeping this physical proof in the form of photographs and, it would turn out, other evidence, in which she had documented 17 years of abuse,"

"Nicole really wanted someone close to her to know what was going on, so that somebody — namely me — could be a witness." Kris added.

Kim Kardashian, who was a teenager at the time, was right in the middle of all the chaos within her family. During an interview with David Letterman, she mentioned, "My mom was extremely vocal on her feelings — she believed that her friend was murdered by him and that was really traumatizing for her."

In the same interview with David Letterman in October 2020, Kim shared that the situation had caused a lot of turmoil within her family, saying it "tore my family apart" back then. "And then we'd go to my dad's house and it was a whole other situation there."

During the same interview, she mentioned that she had refrained from commenting on the case out of respect for O.J. and Nicole's children, Sydney and Justin, whom she still cared about, “I just respect his children, so if I were to say something that would hurt someone’s feelings publicly — unless they’re coming for me and I have to defend myself or a family member — then I’m aware.”