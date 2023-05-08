Oppenheimer New Trailer: Christopher Nolan's World War II-set period piece gives insight into creation of atomic bomb

The new trailer of Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer shows Cillian Murphy leading an ensemble cast comprising Matt Damon, Emily Blunt and Robert Downey Jr.

Cillian Murphy plays the role of J Robert Oppenheimer in the Christopher Nolan film

Christopher Nolan's upcoming film Oppenheimer is an explosive biopic of the man who created the atomic bomb. The film focuses on the world-changing story of J. Robert Oppenheimer, the greatest contributor to the creation of the atomic bomb. A new three-minute trailer gives us a glimpse of what to expect from the film.

The trailer presents viewers with glimpses at some of the major names attached to the film, as well as some of the major figures involved, such as Albert Einstein, who briefly makes an appearance in the trailer. It all leads up to the revolutionary and terrifying creation of the atomic bomb and everything that followed its launch.

The titular role is played by Nolan regular Cillian Murphy. He is at the head of an ensemble cast - including Emily Blunt as Oppenheimer's wife Kitty, Matt Damon as Manhattan Project director Leslie Groves, and Robert Downey Jr. as Lewis Strauss, the head of the 1954 security hearing which investigated Oppenheimer.

There were two previous trailers for Oppenheimer. The first was released in July 2022 and shown in theaters ahead of "Nope." The first full-length two-minute trailer came in December 2022 and was shown in front of "Avatar: The Way of Water." That trailer used more of the film's in-color scenes than the announcement teaser. The newest three-minute trailer continues that trend, with Oppenheimer noting that they are in "a race against the Nazis," Groves wondering about their chances of destroying the world, and Strauss asking Oppenheimer at the hearing that President Truman wants to know "what's next."

Oppenheimer was part of the Manhattan Project, the beyond-top-secret endeavour by the American government to develop nuclear weapons. He left his job as a professor of some repute at UC Berkeley and moved to the Manhattan Project compound in the New Mexico desert, working with the division related to the physics of the detonation process before taking the role of project lead.