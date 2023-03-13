Breaking News
Oscars 2023: 'Everything Everywhere All at Once' named Best Picture

Updated on: 13 March,2023 10:12 AM IST  |  Los Angeles
Oscars 2023: 'Everything Everywhere All at Once' named Best Picture

Daniel Scheinert and Daniel Kwan accept the Best Picture award for "Everything Everywhere All at Once" along with cast and crew onstage during the 95th Annual Academy Awards at Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California. Pic/AFP


Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert's film, 'Everything Everywhere All at Once' has won a total of seven Oscars, including the Best Picture honour at the 95th Academy Awards.


Presented by Harrison Ford, 'Everything Everywhere All at Once' was contending in the category of Best Picture alongside 'All Quiet on the Western Front', 'Avatar: The Way of Water', 'The Banshees of Inisherin', 'Elvis', 'The Fabelmans', 'Tar', aTop Gun: Maverick', 'Triangle of Sadness' and 'Women Talking'.



To accept the golden statuette, the entire cast and crew were present on the stage.


'Everything Everywhere All at Once' took home the Best Supporting Actor, Best Picture, Best Actress, Best Original Screenplay, Best Director, Best Film Editing and Best Supporting Actress.

The film centres on Evelyn Wang, a Chinese-American immigrant who, while being audited by the IRS, discovers that she must connect with parallel universe versions of herself to prevent a powerful being from destroying the multiverse.

The film stars Michelle Yeoh as Evelyn, with Stephanie Hsu, Ke Huy Quan, Jenny Slate, Harry Shum Jr., James Hong, and Jamie Lee Curtis in supporting roles.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

 

