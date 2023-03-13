Oscars 2023: 'Everything Everywhere All at Once' wins Best Original Screenplay

The honour was presented by Florence Pugh and Andrew Garfeild. They were up against 'The Banshees of Inisherin', 'The Fabelmans', 'Tar' and 'Triangle of Sadness'

Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert. Pic/AFP

Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert won the honour for Best Original Screenplay for their film 'Everything Everywhere All at Once' at the 95th Academy Awards.

Scheinert credited his win to his public school teachers.

"I have a fantasy to win an awards dedicated the award to the teacher... You educated me and inspired me," he said.

Kwan joined in and said that he "never thought I could be a screenwriter or a storyteller" and later credited his wife, mother and Scheinert for believing the writer in him.

'Everything Everywhere All at Once' centres on Evelyn Wang, a Chinese-American immigrant who, while being audited by the IRS, discovers that she must connect with parallel universe versions of herself to prevent a powerful being from destroying the multiverse.

The film stars Michelle Yeoh as Evelyn, with Stephanie Hsu, Ke Huy Quan, Jenny Slate, Harry Shum Jr., James Hong, and Jamie Lee Curtis in supporting roles.

