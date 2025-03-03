Before the commencement of the ceremony, Halle Berry bumped into Adrian Brody and kissed him. Timothee Chalamet was accompanied by his girlfriend, fashion mogul Kylie Jenner

The Oscars 2025 has found its viral moments already. From the host, Conan O'Brien butchering Hindi for Indian viewers to Halle Berry and Adrien Brody recreating their passionate kiss, the 97th Academy Awards managed to create buzz despite the city having been through the catastrophic Los Angeles wildfires. Check out the top moments from this year’s awards night held at the Dolby Theatre.

Halle Berry and Adrien Brody recreate their passionate kiss

Before the commencement of the ceremony, Halle Berry bumped into Adrian Brody and kissed him. The particular moment was caught on camera, and in no time, it went viral, reminding fans of the 2003 Oscars, when the duo shared a passionate kiss on the stage. Brody famously kissed the Never Let Go actress in 2003 as he accepted his Oscar for Roman Polanski's The Pianist.

Surpriseee @adrienbrody!! I had to get some payback 😉🫶🏽 pic.twitter.com/0FW0mMCxMO — Halle Berry (@halleberry) March 3, 2025

Kylie Jenner and Timothee Chalamet’s PDA

Timothee Chalamet, who arrived at the Dolby Theatre in a custom Givenchy butter-yellow suit was accompanied by his girlfriend, fashion mogul Kylie Jenner, who made a stunning appearance in a skin-baring Miu Miu gown. Inside the Dolby Theatre, the couple packed on the PDA, sharing kisses and holding hands as they mingled with other attendees.

Zoe Saldana’s emotional speech

Hollywood star Zoe Saldana, who rose to fame with films like Avatar and Guardians of the Galaxy, broke down on stage while accepting the Best Supporting Actress award at Oscars 2025 Zoe won hearts with her intriguing performance in Emilia Perez. For the night, she chose a deep burgundy strapless-tiered look by Saint Laurent, however, she is making headlines for her impactful speech which took a dig at US President Donald Trump’s immigration crackdown.

Zoe Saldaña: “I am a proud child of immigrant parents … I am the first American of Dominican origin to accept an Academy Award and I know I won’t be the last” 🇩🇴 #Oscars pic.twitter.com/rEYHoOd3z0 — Deadline (@DEADLINE) March 3, 2025

Conan O'Brien butchers Hindi

The 97th edition of the Academy Awards kicked off the prestigious ceremony with its host Conan O'Brien royally butchering Hindi while bringing the laughs with his hilarious opening monologue. At the 2025 Oscars, Conan gave his best attempt trying to connect with Indian viewers but his pronunciations to utter a simple line left the internet baffled.

Other viral moments include Scarlett Johansson drinking a shot on the red carpet and Adam Sandler’s blue sweatshirt.

Scarlett Johansson #Oscars tradition as always lol getting drunk😝 pic.twitter.com/6BpNswZ0jh — Keeping Up with Scarlett (@whatsupscarlett) March 3, 2025

Adam Sandler in his Sunday best at the #Oscars2025 pic.twitter.com/VvPViPTCAa — clubheartbreak (@clubheartbreak) March 3, 2025

In India, the 97th Academy Awards was streamed live on JioHotstar.