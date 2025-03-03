At the 2025 Oscars, Conan O'Brien gave his best attempt to connect with Indian viewers but his pronunciation to utter a simple line left the internet baffled

Conan O'Brien Pic/AFP

The 97th edition of the Academy Awards kicked off the prestigious ceremony with its host Conan O'Brien royally butchering Hindi while bringing the laughs with his hilarious opening monologue. At the 2025 Oscars, Conan gave his best attempt trying to connect with Indian viewers but his pronunciations to utter a simple line left the internet baffled. Watch the video below.

What Conan O'Brien said in Hindi

While it’s difficult to catch what he tried to say in Hindi, Conan’s sweet shoutout to India was, "Logo ko namaskar. Waha subha ho chuki hai to mujhe ummeed hai ki aap crispy nashte ke sath Oscars dekhenge,” which translates to "Greetings to the people of India. It's morning there, so I hope you enjoy your breakfast with the Oscars."

Conan then launched into a series of jokes about the Best Picture nominees, lightly ribbing each film. He poked fun at 'Conclave,' saying, "I'm a catholic boy, loved Conclave. If you haven't seen Conclave, its log line is a movie about the Catholic church but don't worry."

He also joked about director Sean Baker's ‘Anora’, saying, "Anora used the f word 497 times, that's three more than the record set by Karla Sofia Gascon's publicist."

Netizens react to Conan’s Hindi

One user wrote, “Conan O'Brien deserves an Oscar for best attempt at a foreign language! Good job, though the Hindi was definitely Hinding!”

“Good attempt, but frankly, Conan totally butchered the Hindi greeting!” added another.

One user commented, “Conan spoke Hindi like it was Japanese.”

Who is Conan O'Brien?

He is best known for hosting the late-night talk shows Late Night with Conan O'Brien, The Tonight Show with Conan O'Brien, and Conan. He currently hosts the podcast Conan O'Brien Needs a Friend. Over his career, he has won five Primetime Emmys and received 31 nominations.

He previously hosted the Emmys to critical acclaim in 2002 and 2006, as well as the MTV Movie Awards in 2014. He is known for his ability to inject life into awards shows, even when not hosting. In 2021, he went viral for his antics at the Emmys, where he was nominated for Outstanding Variety Talk Series.

In India, the 97th Academy Awards was streamed live on JioHotstar.