Lady Gaga introduced Michael Polansky, her longtime boyfriend, as "my fiance" to French Prime Minister Gabriel Attal, at an Olympic swimming competition

Lady Gaga with MIchael Polansky (Right - Gabriel Attal) Pic/X

Singer-songwriter Lady Gaga stunned everyone with her performance during the opening ceremony of the 2024 Paris Olympics. The singer is also grabbing attention for another reason. She introduced Michael Polansky, her longtime boyfriend, as "my fiance" to French Prime Minister Gabriel Attal, whom Lady Gaga met while attending an Olympic swimming competition, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

On Sunday, a video was posted on French Prime Minister Gabriel Attal's TikTok with the caption, "Thank you Lady Gaga for your stunning performance at the opening ceremony. It was breathtaking."

In the video, taken at the venue where the swimming events are being held, she can be seen turning to Michael Polansky, the entrepreneur and tech investor she's been reportedly dating since roughly 2019 or 2020, and introducing him to Attal as "my fiance."

This is the most precious thing I’ve ever seen 🥺pic.twitter.com/LXaPKrh9yK — Lady Gaga Media (@ladygagamedia) July 29, 2024

Reports that Gaga and Polansky were engaged first surfaced in April, when she was seen wearing a diamond ring on her left ring finger.

The singer was previously engaged to talent agent Christian Carino (they broke up in 2019) and actor Taylor Kinney (they broke up in 2016).

Gaga performed in French during Friday night's Opening Ceremony. She sang the French-language song "Mon Truc en Plume" ("My Thing With Feathers") during a choreographed act with backup dancers. She also played the piano during the concert.

Gaga is seen wearing a stylish black corset with feathers. Gaga performed Zizi Jeanmaire's 'Mon Truc en Plumes' .

Taking to her official handle, X, she shared pictures from the ceremony and wrote a long post. In the post, she shared details about her performance and the song she sang during the opening ceremony.

I feel so completely grateful to have been asked to open the Paris @Olympics 2024 this year. I am also humbled to be asked by the Olympics organizing committee to sing such a special French song—a song to honor the French people and their tremendous history of art, music, and… pic.twitter.com/FMNyiosHUR — Lady Gaga (@ladygaga) July 26, 2024

Her involvement in the opening ceremony had been rumoured but unconfirmed until she took the stage on the River Seine in Paris, as per The Hollywood Reporter.

