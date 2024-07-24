Breaking News
Singer Celine Dion to return to stage with Paris Olympics 2024 opening ceremony

Singer Celine Dion to return to stage with Paris Olympics 2024 opening ceremony

Updated on: 24 July,2024 11:53 AM IST  |  Mumbai
IANS

Celina Dion has been battling a rare neurological condition called stiff-person syndrome

Singer Celine Dion to return to stage with Paris Olympics 2024 opening ceremony

Celine Dion Pic/Instagram

Singer Celine Dion to return to stage with Paris Olympics 2024 opening ceremony
Legendary singer-songwriter Celine Dion, who has been battling a rare neurological condition called stiff-person syndrome, is expected to make her return to the stage at the Olympic Games.


The singer is rumoured to be taking to the Paris Olympics stage during the opening ceremony on Friday, reports Variety.



It will mark the pop legend’s first performance since halting her touring schedule and stepping away from the spotlight after being diagnosed with Stiff Person Syndrome in December 2022.


As per Variety, the singer arrived in Paris at the Royal Monceau Hotel near the Champs-Elysees, where Lady Gaga, another potential opening ceremony headliner, is also staying. Specific details about Dion’s performance are being kept under wraps.

The Canadian singer teased that a comeback may be imminent in an April interview with Vogue France, in which she said: “I’ve chosen to work with all my body and soul, from head to toe, with a medical team. I want to be the best I can be. My goal is to see the Eiffel Tower again.”

She also said that she was working every day to get stronger. She told Vogue France: “For four years I’ve been saying to myself that I’m not going back, that I’m ready, that I’m not ready… As things stand, I can’t stand here and say to you: ‘Yes, in four months’,” she said. “I don’t know… My body will tell me.”

It turns out that she may indeed be performing in front of the famous Parisian landmark, as the opening ceremony will take place in the shape of a nautical parade along the Seine, culminating near the Trocadero, facing the Eiffel Tower.

The ceremony, which will take place outside of a stadium for the first time in history, will showcase Paris’ iconic locations and bring together 3,500 actors, dancers and musical performers.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies.

