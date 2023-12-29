Breaking News
Mumbai: Why manja deaths are difficult to solve
Mumbai: Ghatkopar upgrade Phase 1 completed
Mumbai: Metro eats up one-third of multi-faith crematorium
Mumbai: Aarey-BKC Metro to have 260 round trips every day
Mumbai: City to stay warm till first week of January
shot-button
Merry Christmas Merry Christmas
Home > Entertainment News > Hollywood News > Article > Paul Walkers daughter Meadow Walker announces divorce from Louis Thornton Allan

Paul Walker's daughter Meadow Walker announces divorce from Louis Thornton-Allan

Updated on: 29 December,2023 07:20 AM IST  |  Los Angeles
ANI |

Top

The daughter of late actor Paul Walker, Meadow Walker, announced her divorce from Louis Thornton-Allan after almost three years of marriage on Thursday

Paul Walker's daughter Meadow Walker announces divorce from Louis Thornton-Allan

Meadow Walker. Pic/AFP

Listen to this article
Paul Walker's daughter Meadow Walker announces divorce from Louis Thornton-Allan
x
00:00

Meadow Walker, daughter of late actor Paul Walker, on Thursday, announced her divorce from Louis Thornton-Allan after almost three years of marriage. Taking to Instagram, the couple issued a joint statement that read, "After three wonderful years of marriage, we have come to the agreement to amicably separate. This is truly a united decision and we sincerely hope that everyone can respect our wishes for privacy. We maintain mutual love and respect for one another, and will continue to support each other."



 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Meadow Walker (@meadowwalker)



In no time, the post was flooded with comments from netizens. "Nothing but love and respect for you!! (red heart emoji) You are amazing, love you," a fan commented. "Sending you love," another user wrote.

Meadow and Louis got engaged in August 2021. The model announced the news by showing off her engagement ring in a video that shows her swimming in a pool.

Later, in October 2021, Meadow and Louis got married in the Dominican Republic. Meadow's godfather Vin Diesel walked her down the aisle. Meadow has remained close to her father's costars from the Fast and Furious franchise since he died in a car accident in November 2013 at age 40. His daughter -- whom he shared with ex-girlfriend Rebecca Soteros -- was 15 at the time.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

paul walker hollywood news Hollywood News Updates Entertainment News Entertainment News Update

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK