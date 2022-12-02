×
Vin Diesel pays tribute to 'Fast and Furious' co-star Paul Walker on 9th death anniversary

Updated on: 02 December,2022 11:32 AM IST  |  Washington
ANI |

Walker rode the 'Fast & Furious' franchise to stardom, starring in all but one of the six action-packed blockbusters, beginning with the first film in 2001

Vin Diesel pays tribute to 'Fast and Furious' co-star Paul Walker on 9th death anniversary

Vin Diesel and late Paul Walker. Pics/AFP


Hollywood actor Vin Diesel recently shared a social media tribute on the ninth anniversary of his late co-star Paul Walker's death.


Taking to Instagram, Diesel shared a photo of the two along with the caption, "Nine years... love you and miss you."



Walker rode the 'Fast & Furious' franchise to stardom, starring in all but one of the six action-packed blockbusters, beginning with the first film in 2001.


The blond-haired, blue-eyed Los Angeles native brought California surfer good looks and an easy, warm charm to the popular street-racing series.

On November 30, 2013, Walker died after being involved in a car crash at the age of 40. At the scene of the accident, a Porsche Carrera GT was found engulfed in flames when deputies reached the scene, according to Fox News, a USA-based news outlet.

As per the new outlet, following Walker's death, Diesel spoke about the loss of his friend and said during an appearance on the SiriusXM show in 2017, "I'm still reeling from the loss, the idea of continuing along without my brother Pablo and what that felt like and the complexities of that."

"If I ever had a concern of something I would call him. And I don't have that call now and I don't have that person that's dreaming up the impossible with me. One of the things that makes this film so magical, the relationships are so powerful that they bleed off screen..."

Walker is survived by his daughter, Meadow. Diesel is Meadow's godfather and walked her down the aisle when she got married in October 2021. 

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

