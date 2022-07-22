Vin Diesel, John Cena's 'Fast and Furious 9' all set for OTT release

The high-octane gripping thriller, F9: The Fast Saga showcases enthralling action sequences from across the globe including London, Tokyo, Central America, Edinburgh, Azerbaijan, and Tbilisi

Fast And Furious poster/picture courtesy: PR

Amazon Prime Video today announced the digital premiere of ‘F9: The Fast Saga’, the latest movie from Vin Diesel’s explosive action franchise – Fast & Furious. Starring alongside Vin in pivotal roles is John Cena, Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, Jordana Brewster, Chris Ludacris Bridges and Sung Kang who makes a surprising return in the film. One of the highest-grossing movie franchises, Fast & Furious has a cult following all over the world. Prime members in India can watch the latest instalment from the vast catalogue starting 21st July.

The high-octane gripping thriller, F9: The Fast Saga showcases enthralling action sequences from across the globe including London, Tokyo, Central America, Edinburgh, Azerbaijan, and Tbilisi. The story leads back to Dominic Toretto who is forced to put his retirement on hold when Cipher, the dangerous cyberterrorist, escapes with the help of Jakob, Dominic's estranged brother who is an international terrorist. With Vin Diesel returning for another thunderous adventure of the Fast & Furious franchise, F9: The Fast Saga comes as an exhilarating fast-paced action film that will leave audiences at the edge of their seats. Witness the spectacle unfold on your home or mobile screens.

Meanwhile, Diesel is busy shooting for the tenth part. Rita Moreno, Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, Jason Momoa, Charlize Theron, Brie Larson, Alan Ritchson, Nathalie Emmanuel, Michael Rooker, Daniela Melchior, Jordana Brewster, Sung Kang, Ludacris, Cardi B and Scott Eastwood are also a part of the film.

The upcoming movie has been penned by Justin Lin and Dan Mazeau, with Louis Leterrier coming aboard to direct following Lin's exit, days into production. Diesel is producing alongside Lin, Neal Moritz, Jeff Kirschenbaum and Samantha Vincentare, as per Deadline. The upcoming part has been titled 'Fast X'.

