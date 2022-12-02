'Power Rangers' alum Jason David Frank's cause of death revealed

According to Deadline, a US-based news outlet, Frank's death was confirmed on November 20. At the time, no cause of death was provided, however, reports indicated suicide

Jason David Frank. Pic/AFP

'Power Rangers' alum Jason David Frank's cause of death has been revealed by his widow Tammie Frank. According to her, the mixed martial arts star Jason David Frank died by suicide.

According to Deadline, a US-based news outlet, Frank's death was confirmed on November 20. At the time, no cause of death was provided, however, reports indicated suicide.

In an interview with People published Wednesday, Tammie Frank sought to set the record straight. "While Jason was a well-known name to some, we lived a very normal life with ups and downs, just like anyone else. It has shocked and saddened me beyond belief to see that the media has turned my family's tragedy into a tall tale. Since Jason's death, I have been harassed online and can no longer stand to watch my husband's good name slandered."

Tammie told People there had been incorrect assumptions about the couple's relationship. "We initially planned to separate; that part is true. However, that is only part of the story. The part that hasn't been told is that at the time of his passing, we had called off our separation and were in the process of reuniting."

After attending a country dancing event as part of their "weekend getaway," the couple went back to their hotel, Tammie Frank explained, "To help Jason relax and sober up before turning down to sleep, I went downstairs to get us snacks from the lobby. I must've been gone no more than 10 minutes. I went back upstairs and began knocking on the door to no answer. I knocked repeatedly and kept calling for his name to open the door."

She told People, "I don't know if the hotel staff or a guest called the police, but after I was taken downstairs by the police, they were able to open the door and found that Jason took his life. These were the 'disturbances' that have been brought up numerous times online."

She continued, "I loved my husband, and we were trying to work through our problems. His death comes as much a shock to me as anyone else. The truth is, I had no idea that Jason was thinking of ending things. Yes, he had struggled with mental health issues and depression before, but I could never predict what would happen that night."

In summary, Tammie Frank asked for people to "stop making assumptions and leave my family to grieve peacefully."

According to Deadline, in the original Mighty Morphin Power Rangers television series from the 1990s, Tommy Oliver (also known as the Green Ranger) was portrayed by Frank. He later took the role of the White Ranger and appeared in both the television and movie adaptations of the well-known franchise.

