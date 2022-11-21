×
Home > Entertainment News > Hollywood News > Article > SHOCKING Power Ranger Jason David Frank dies at 49

SHOCKING: 'Power Ranger' Jason David Frank dies at 49

Updated on: 21 November,2022 11:40 AM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

Besides entertainment, he was also a practitioner of Mixed Martial Arts (MMA)



Official Instagram Account of Jason David Frank


Yesterday was a sad day for all the fans of the 49-year old Jason David Frank as he had passed away yesterday. He was remembered for playing the Green Ranger and later the White Ranger in the extremely popular children’s TV show ‘The Mighty Morphin Power Rangers’.


Also Read: Daniel Craig regrets complaining about James Bond injuries



Even though Jason David Frank’s manager Justine Hunt did not give the cause of death, but, he confirmed the star’s death yesterday. Walter Emmanuel Jones, who had shared the screen space with Jason David Frank in ‘Mighty Morphin Power Rangers’ took to social media to express his grief. He wrote, ‘My heart is sad to have lost another member of our special family,"


 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by WalterEJones (@walterejones)

Also Read: Drew Barrymore 'became free of torture' after quitting alcohol

Jason David Frank was a practitioner of MMA (Mixed Martial Arts). Reports state that, between 2009 and 2010, he had fought many MMA bouts.

