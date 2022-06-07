One Punch MMA is set to deepen the ties between India and Israel through MMA

One Punch MMA, one of India’s leading MMA training centre is collaborating with Mr. Ido Pariente who is a renowned Mixed Martial Arts Fighter from Israel and is a 3rd Degree black belt holder in Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu. This strategic collaboration comes during the 30 years of diplomatic ties between the two countries and is the first ever association in the field of Combat sports between India & Israel. Mr. Ido is coming to India for the first time, exclusively at One Punch MMA to conduct a couple of seminars.

To kick-start the much coveted event, Mr Ido will be conducting his first seminar on Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu in Bandra on the 11th & 12th of June 2022. This seminar is a No Gi BJJ seminar and is for both amateurs who are looking to improve their skills in this sport and for professional MMA fighters. The second seminar is on MMA and will be held in Malad on the 18th & 19th of June. Both these events will look at addressing the growing rise of popularity amongst the Indian youths for MMA.

This seminar intends to spread awareness about MMA & BJJ and it will immensely help anyone who wishes to pursue a career in MMA. Ido will be sharing his wealth of knowledge and the years of experience about the international platforms for fighting. He will also provide guidance on how to build a professional career both domestically and internationally.

Speaking about the collaboration, Senior Member of One Punch said, “This historic collaboration will help us to establish One Punch as the premier mixed martial arts training institute and a recognized brand across the country for combat sports. One Punch also aims to become the leader in providing combat sports training across schools and other educational and sports institutes and this international tie up with one of the leading faces in worldwide MMA will catapult the brand to new heights.”

Mr Ido, who is visiting India for the first time said, “India is an exciting place to visit and also an emerging hub of Mixed Martial Arts. There is enormous talent across India and I am coming exclusively at One Punch MMA to elevate Indian MMA. I am looking forward to sharing the wealth of knowledge and experience I have gathered over so many years with the Indian fighters.”

This tie up will help create more awareness about the sport in India. One Punch MMA looks forward to welcoming Ido to India and start the revolution. With a curriculum-based approach in BJJ, this will be the first ever initiative shall start something remarkable in the field of Mixed Martial Arts in the country.

Visit their Instagram Page to know more: https://instagram.com/onepunchmma_?igshid=YmMyMTA2M2Y=