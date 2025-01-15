'All We Imagine As Light' scored a single nomination in the Best Film Not in the English Language category.

Still from All We Imagine As Light

After getting nominated at Golden Globes, Payal Kapadia's film 'All We Imagine As Light' has now bagged a nomination at BAFTA 2025.

'All We Imagine As Light' scored a single nomination in the Best Film Not in the English Language category. The movie was longlisted in three categories at the BAFTA, including Best Director, Best Original Screenplay and Best Film Not in the English Language. However, it garnered only one nomination.

In 2024, the film made history by becoming the first Indian film to win the prestigious Grand Prix at the Cannes Film Festival.

'All We Imagine as Light' is currently streaming on Disney + Hotstar in India, where it premiered from January 3.

The BAFTA 2025 awards will be streaming live and exclusively in India on Lionsgate Play this February 16.

About All We Imagine As Light

Starring Kani Kusruti, Divya Prabha, and Chhaya Kadam, the film is an official Indo-French co-production between Petit Chaos from France and Chalk & Cheese and Another Birth from India. The film follows Prabha, a troubled nurse who receives an unexpected gift from her estranged husband, and Anu, her young roommate seeking intimacy with her boyfriend. A trip to the beach town of Ratnagiri allows them to confront their desires.

In 2024, the film won the prestigious Grand Prix at the Cannes Film Festival. It recently won the Best International Feature at the New York Film Critics Circle, as well as the Best International Feature trophy at the reputed Gotham Awards 2024. Former President of the United States, Barack Obama, also mentioned it in his list of favorite movies of 2024.

All We Imagine As Light trimmed for OTT release

The autonomy that web platforms exercise while censoring shows became evident in May 2024, when Jio Cinema dropped from its platform a 2019 episode by British comedian John Oliver that revolved around Indian elections. In the latest case of self-censorship, select scenes of Payal Kapadia’s All We Imagine as Light were altered for its digital release on Disney+ Hotstar. Interestingly, additional disclaimers relating to the consumption of cigarettes and alcohol have also been added to the OTT draft.

A source tells mid-day, “About 30 seconds of the film has been trimmed, but none of the key scenes have been tampered with. Even a contentious scene involving frontal nudity has been left untouched. With that said, at a later point in the film, when the characters are seen drinking, a disclaimer has been added. This wasn’t in accordance with the recommendation of the CBFC but an additional [call] taken by the platform.”