Peaky Blinders' star Finn Cole to be seen in 'Sirius'

The film is an Arctic action-thriller inspired by the real-life Sirius Patrol, the Danish special forces unit charged with defending Greenland's 8,700-mile frozen coastline. It recently wrapped production at Versa Studios in partnership with Dimension Studios, as per Variety.

Actor Finn Cole, who is best known for his role in ' Peaky Blinders ', has joined Mads Mikkelsen in adventure-thriller 'Sirius'.

The project also features Simon Sears ("Secrets We Keep"), Soren Malling ("Off the Record"), Jason Wong ("Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves"), Jon Xue Zhang ("The Brothers Sun"), Aiden Cheng ("Trying"), Rob Kazinsky ("Star Trek: Section 31"), Aidan Cheng ("3 Body Problem"), Bruce Chong ( "The Gentleman"), Samuel Edward-Cook ("Peaky Blinders"), Wade Briggs ("Heads of State") and Ben Batt ("Toxic Town"). Academy Award-winning editor Lee Smith ("Dunkirk") will direct from a screenplay by Tony Mosher.

Pascal Degove and Matt Williams are producing for Future Artists Entertainment. Deborah Acoca serves as an executive producer.

